Sirius Digitech, Backed By Adani & Sirius International Holding Announces The Acquisition Of Cloud Platform Company Coredge.io | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sirius Digitech Limited, a joint venture between the Adani Group and Sirius International Holding (Sirius), a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), announces the signing of a binding agreements for the acquisition of Coredge.io Private Limited, a cutting-edge sovereign AI and cloud platform company.

“As nations increasingly prioritise data security, it is more important than ever that organisations have the option to retain their data within national borders rather than relying solely on the public cloud. Sovereign Data Centers become extremely important for protecting sensitive information and maintaining national security, given the exponential growth in artificial intelligence-driven demand for computation and sovereign data stack,” said Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group. “An additional benefit of this acquisition is our ability to put AI capabilities directly in the hands of organisations that require specialised sovereign cloud services for AI training and inferencing.”

“Coredge’s has demonstrated a global presence with the ability to scale solutions through sovereign AI cloud services that are globally available but locally operable,” said Ajay Bhatia, CEO of Sirius International Holding. “This step underscores our commitment to offering a portfolio of secure, trusted and localised cloud AI technologies to our customers and partners.”

Coredge is a promising venture with an innovative approach to sovereign cloud technology, offering highly secure, scalable and designed-for-AI cloud solutions tailored for government and enterprise clients. Founded as a bootstrap company in 2020, Coredge has quickly expanded its client base across geographies like Japan, Singapore and India. Coredge will aim to capitalize on the trillion-dollar global opportunity for sovereign cloud. Its expertise in accelerating hyper local cloud service providers with stringent data sovereignty and compliance measures has positioned it as a leader in the field.

“Partnering with Sirius marks an exciting new chapter for our sovereign AI and cloud platform business, both in India and globally,” said Arif Khan, CEO of Coredge.io “Together, we can accelerate the development and delivery of advanced AI services while upholding security, privacy and digital sovereignty principles, helping customers across the globe drive technological transformation while complying with their data ethics principles.”

Coredge aims to build the complete solution stack for sovereign data centers that will include everything from bare metal servers to services, like Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) built on open-source technologies, to enable Sirius Digitech to provide Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) as applications get built on its infrastructure.

Sirius Digitech remains committed to supporting and investing in Coredge’s sovereign AI and cloud platform business, meeting evolving customer requirements worldwide.