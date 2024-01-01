 Pune: BAI-Padmashree BG Shirke Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 Presented To Industrialist JP Shroff
The recent award ceremony, graced by industrialist Ajit Gulabchand, recognized excellence in the construction sector.

Builders Association of India Pune Chapter, in Collaboration with BG Shirke Construction Technology Pvt Ltd, Hosts 'BAI-Shirke Well Built Structure Competition 2023' & 'BAI-Shirke WBSC Awards'"

The recent award ceremony, graced by industrialist Ajit Gulabchand, recognized excellence in the construction sector. The prestigious 'BAI-Padmashri B. G. Shirke Lifetime Achievement Award' was conferred upon Jaiprakash Praveenchandra (JP) Shroff of Shroff Industries Group.

The event acknowledged exemplary work in categories such as Residential, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Construction, Infrastructure, and Government Projects. Companies like Scon Project Pvt Ltd, Rohan Builders Pvt Ltd, Ratilal Bhagwandas Construction, T & T Infra Ltd, and others received accolades. Ajit Gulabchand emphasized the increasing quality of construction due to technological advancements and artistic contributions. JP Shroff expressed gratitude to BAI and shared insights into his journey. Sachin Deshmukh, Sunil Mundada, and DS Chaudhari commended the outstanding work in the construction sector.

