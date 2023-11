Over 8000 Registrations For The 7th Edition Of Lokmat Mumbai Maha Marathon

Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd presents the seventh edition of the Lokmat Mumbai Maha Marathon. The sporting event is to be held on Sunday, 03rd December 2023, at Raymond Ground in Thane | File

Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd proudly presents the seventh edition of the Lokmat Mumbai Maha Marathon, an event that transcends running, aiming to ignite the fervor for running across diverse sections of society. The most awaited sporting event is to be held on Sunday, 03rd December 2023, at Raymond Ground in Thane. This isn't just a race; it's a beacon of inclusivity, a catalyst for inspiration, and a celebration of triumph, embodying our ethos encapsulated in #KARDEDHAMAAL.

Lokmat is excited to unveil 7th edition of Maha Marathon, an inspirational initiative designed to ignite a passion for running among a wide spectrum of individuals - from seasoned runners to health enthusiasts and the everyday person. Beyond a mere sporting event, this is a powerful call to action, promoting equality, fostering inspiration, and celebrating the spirit of victory.

“Our event is a testament to redefining Maharashtra's running culture, offering a consistent platform for marathon enthusiasm across six major cities, Thane, Nashik, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Pune. Each city will host its individual Maha Run, promising participants an immersive experience into diverse terrains, local hospitality, and the vibrant tapestry of indigenous culture,” stated Ruchira Darda, Founder, Lokmat Maha Marathon.

The overwhelming response with over 8,000 registrations already recorded signals an unparalleled enthusiasm among participants gearing up for this grand event, showcasing an unprecedented eagerness to join this celebration of health, culture, and community spirit.

The marathon offers diverse race categories tailored for various age groups and skill levels - the 21 KM (Half Marathon), 10 KM (Power Run), 5 KM (Fun Run), and 3 KM run (Family run), segmented into 18 to 35 (Men/Women - Open Category), 36 to 45 (Men/Women - Neo Veteran Category), and 46 and above (Men/Women - Veteran Category).

The event boasts a total prize amount of 75 lakhs, alongside exciting rewards for participants, including medals, Goodie bags, and marathon T-shirts, enhancing the experience for all involved. Commencing from the iconic Raymond Ground in Thane, the route offers a unique perspective, revealing the vibrant tapestry of the city's culture. Participants will traverse through bustling streets, immersing themselves in the convergence of multiple cultures and the pulsating beat of the contemporary community.

The event is scheduled for Maha Mumbai on December 3rd, 2023; Aurangabad on December 17th, 2023; Nashik MahaMarathon on January 7th, 2024; Kolhapur on January 28th, 2024; Nagpur on February 4th, 2024; and Pune on February 18th, 2024. Raymond is the venue and associate partner for the event.

The hospitality partner is Ibis hotel, while CIDCO is an associate partner. Rusttagi aarambha Titwala is the Medal partner, and Blossom is the T-shirt partner. Fortune rice bran health is the Wellness & nutrition partner, and Cancer Control Mission is the Goodie bag partner. Tip Top Plaza is the Food partner, with iLeaf Banquets as the Refreshment partner. Kick-EV is the EV partner, and Society is the Tea partner. Total Sports & Fitness is the sports partner, while Knee Expert Clinic is the Knee expert partner. Decathlon is the Athletic partner, and Lion Tarachand Bapa Hospital & Research Centre is the health partner. Zixa Strong is the pain relief partner, and Food Strong is the energy partner. LYNX is an Associate partner, and Relax - Zeal manages the race. Ronak Advertising is the Outdoor partner, and Muscleblaze is the Power partner.