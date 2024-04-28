Nashik: SBI Capital Market Limited and Conscious India Foundation Donate Four Ambulances to ZP |

In a commendable gesture, State Bank of India Capital Market Limited and Conscious India Foundation have jointly donated four ambulances, furthering their commitment to enhancing healthcare services. Three ambulances will serve Nashik district, while one will be allocated to Sambhajinagar district. The organisations aim to bolster healthcare infrastructure in collaboration with the government.

During the event, Dr Sudhakar More emphasised the pressing need for additional ambulances, highlighting the requirement for at least 30 more vehicles to adequately serve the community. Dr Kapil Aher expressed gratitude for past support in providing ambulances to remote tribal areas and urged similar assistance for Nandurbar district, emphasising the importance of equitable healthcare access across all regions.

Virender Bansal underscored the significance of organisational support in meeting the government's healthcare objectives, particularly in distributing essential life-saving materials. ZP CEO Ashima Mittal lauded the organisations' generosity and stressed the critical role of prompt ambulance services in saving lives, emphasising the need for continued collaboration between organisations and the government in healthcare provision.

The event served as a platform to raise awareness about the ongoing need for support and coordination in delivering healthcare services, reaffirming the commitment of stakeholders to ensuring quality healthcare for all.