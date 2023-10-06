Mobicule Launches Industry's First Phygital Collection Platform mCollect

Mobicule | FPJ

Mumbai: Mobicule Technologies, a recognised player in debt collection and a leading home-grown digital customer on-boarding company in India has introduced its Phygital Debt Resolution service to enhance the capabilities of the debt collection and loan recovery market.

The cutting-edge solution blends digital outreach parallel with customer-focused call centre to produce a streamlined and efficient approach to debt collection and resolution. This approach guarantees a customer centric strategy and will help reduce bounce rates as it will cater to user behaviour with a combination of digital + AI + physical calls and increase collection efficiency post delinquency.

Mobicule's Omni-Channel Debt Resolution Service

Banks and NBFCs frequently struggle in the current modern economic landscape to manage debt collection across a variety of channels, leading to operational inefficiencies and rising expenses. Mobicule's Omni-Channel Debt Resolution Service addresses this challenge with a cost-effective approach.

Siddharth Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director, Mobicule Technologies, said often banks and NBFCs assign cases to digital collections, and unresolved cases are then transferred to call centres for resolution. Often, both channels are used simultaneously or under utilised, resulting in inefficiency and increased costs.

Mobicule has introduced an integrated debt resolution service that seamlessly combines a multi-lingual / multi-city 100 plus seater call centre operations with digital outreach, creating a true omni-channel solution that leverages technology, data science, strategy, and a physical call centre viz SMS, Email, WhatsApp, IVR, Voice Bot, Outbound, and Inbound call centre services.

Phygital Debt Resolution Scheme

“Our goal is to optimise the synergy between digital and human call centre capabilities, utilising real-time customer interactions and behaviour on the platform. Our Phygital Debt Resolution Service aims to redefine debt collection and recovery by combining technology with personalised customer engagement. We intend to improve recovery rates and reduce operational costs for financial institutions,” he said.

Yatin Pednekar, Chief Technology Officer, Mobicule Technologies expressed that, the goal is to enhance collection efficiency while reducing bounce rates, offering a revolutionary approach that ensures financial institutions can navigate the complexities of debt collection with precision and care.

“Mobicule's service incorporates several key features designed to transform the debt resolution process. These include a multi-channel engagement approach, utilising SMS, Email, WhatsApp, IVR, Voice Bots, Outbound, and Inbound call centres to engage customers through their preferred communication channels. Also, the service offers real-time customer insights, enabling the development of tailored strategies based on debtor behaviour,” he added.

