IRFC provides medical equipment under its CSR to public charitable hospital in Manipur

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited, under its Corporate Social Responsibility, supported D-Cacus-Education Centre, Manipur in setting up Manipur Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Bishnupur district by providing ultra-modern medical equipment for the welfare of the people of the state.

Minister for Public Works Department, Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of Manipur Govindas Konthoujam; Chairman and Managing Director (Addl. Charge) & Director (Finance), IRFC Shelly Verma; General Manager (Finance) Prasanta Kumar Ojha and other officers from different departments of the state government were present during the inauguration of the hospital.

IRFC donated medical equipment to the hospital which would provide free treatment and medical facilities to the people of the state, besides providing round the clock emergency services.

The hospital will also impart trainings, degree, diploma and certificate courses to the students in the field of medical sciences at lowest possible rates or without any cost for the upliftment of the marginalized sections of the society, besides establishing research centers for different diseases, their treatment and other medical science activities.

Pertinent to mention that IRFC strives to remain a responsible corporate entity and thereby, contributes towards inclusive growth and equitable development in the society as a part of its corporate social responsibility and sustainability policy.