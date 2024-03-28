Maruti Suzuki Spotlights Strong Hybrid Technology In A New Campaign – 'It's Unbelievable, It's Strong Hybrid'

Maruti Suzuki |

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's leading automobile manufacturer, announces the launch of its latest brand campaign – ‘IT’S UNBELIEVABLE. IT’S STRONG HYBRID.’ Featuring the advanced Grand Vitara and the extraordinary Invicto, the campaign stems from a simple yet powerful thought: ‘the extraordinary benefits of Strong Hybrid technology’. The campaign has been conceptualized to educate consumers about Maruti Suzuki's commitment to bring technologies that not only benefit its consumers but also foster a sustainable environment. The campaign demonstrates how Maruti Suzuki Strong Hybrid technology, harmoniously blends electric mobility with Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), harnessing the power of both under various driving conditions.

With the ability to be 60% on EV mode under city driving condition, the technology delivers an eco-friendly and remarkably silent drive experience. Strong Hybrid technology also offers unmatched fuel-efficiency providing a range of more than 1200 km* in a full tank and significantly lower carbon emissions.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Strong hybrid vehicles are pivotal in propelling sustainable mobility forward, and our latest campaign is crafted to educate our audiences on the unbelievable benefits this sophisticated technology offers. The surge in demand for strong hybrid technology vehicles, nearly doubling from last year, underscores a growing eco-consciousness among consumers. The increasing demand for sustainable transportation among consumers also translates into Strong Hybrid sales almost matching those of electric vehicles for this financial year. Through this initiative, we endeavour to arm consumers with comprehensive insights into the beneficial attributes of Strong Hybrid vehicles.”

What sets Strong Hybrid cars apart is the incorporation of regenerative braking technology, a game-changer that converts braking energy into electricity. In suitable conditions, Strong Hybrid technology lets the vehicle seamlessly operate in electric mode, significantly reducing emissions and promoting a cleaner, eco-friendly driving experience, allowing consumers to contribute to a greener, more sustainable future. Not only does the Strong Hybrid technology reduce fuel consumption and tailpipe emissions, but it also instills confidence in long-distance travel, providing peace of mind and convenience.

The brand campaign kicks off with the unveiling of a captivating TV commercial that encapsulates the essence of driving a Maruti Suzuki Strong Hybrid car. The TVC, broadcasted across various platforms, aims to bring forth the benefits of Strong Hybrid technology, emphasizing Maruti Suzuki's commitment to a sustainable, greener, and more efficient future.