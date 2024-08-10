International Youth Day 2024: How Today’s Young Leaders Are Preparing For Tomorrow, Know How Sadhguru's Inner Engineering Program Helped These Youngsters

In today’s rapidly advancing world, the youth are venturing into diverse fields with remarkable passion. They are taking courageous strides, whether it is in entrepreneurship, the arts, technology, or any other professional sector.

According to the World Economic Forum, over 50% of young adults are engaging in entrepreneurial ventures, significantly contributing to the economy. While young professionals are occupying pivotal roles in corporations, the fields of art are carved anew by young creative minds, leaving their mark on global cultural landscapes.

While this early engagement and exposure hike up the graph with a plethora of opportunities, it also rockets the significant increase in pressures and stress.

Some Negative Numbers

Despite the enthusiasm and energy of youth, many are grappling with stress and mental health issues. The American Psychological Association reports that nearly 70% of young professionals experience significant stress and anxiety due to their careers. The pressure to succeed, coupled with the fear of failure, can be overwhelming at times.

A study by the National Institute of Mental Health highlights that one in five young adults suffers from mental illness, often exacerbated by the demands of modern life. A dangerous coping mechanism in trend, substance abuse adds to the growing concern, with the National Institute on Drug Abuse noting an alarming increase in drug and alcohol use among youth.

Young Entrepreneurs

Shiv Talwar, a 22-year-old entrepreneur and successful owner of two Bandra-based startups - Parul Pals and Satvik Soul Kitchen, exemplifies this phenomenon. Parul Pals is a unique pet services platform, while Satvik Soul Kitchen, with its motive to bring nutritious, healthy, and delicious diet into people’s lives, has garnered widespread acclaim and a dedicated clientele.

Influencers, including Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, have praised the food prepared by Satvik Soul Kitchen. But Shiv's journey has not been spared by the challenges. "I was battling anxiety and was on medication for depression," he shares. "It was difficult to grapple with situations when life didn’t go as I wanted it to, when situations turned unfavorable."

Dania, a 25-year-old wedding planner from Mumbai, now based in Bengaluru, had shared a similar example of work-related stress. Promoted to Sales Manager within three years and having organized over 500 weddings, including those of celebrities like Haripriya, a well-known Kannada actress, her journey is fraught with high stakes and tight deadlines. "The constant pressure to deliver perfection used to take a toll on me," Dania admits. "Even among my colleagues, I have seen the frustration and anxiety of not hitting the desired targets."

Young artists like Siva G also face their own set of pressures. As a rapper and advocate for his community, Siva G has risen from a poverty-stricken background in Dharavi to become a prominent performer at global events like Isha Mahashivratri. He is a key member of the Dharavi Dream Project, the largest hip-hop school in Asia.

Siva G's work has earned him recognition and admiration, inspiring many along the way. "The distractions that come with today’s life were a big challenge," he says. "Balancing my passion for music with the realities of life often felt like walking a tightrope." Even in the world of art, the pressure to perform can be stifling. Siva G recounts the overwhelming creative blocks that would often paralyze his progress. "It used to take me days or even months to overcome these blocks," he shares.

The Common Cure

Despite their varied fields and unique set of challenges in their journeys, these young individuals have found a solution to break out of the dreadful loop of crises. They all credit the Inner Engineering program for having provided them with practical tools and techniques for self-transformation, enabling them to manage stress, enhance clarity, and achieve inner well-being. Inner Engineering (IE) is a comprehensive seven-day program designed by Sadhguru, rooted in the ancient science of Yoga.

Shiv Talwar’s life took a significant turn after he discovered Sadhguru’s YouTube videos and enrolled in IE. "It was a game-changer," Shiv recalls. "The tools provided by the program helped me navigate life’s challenges, and within 10-15 days, I was able to stop my depression medication." Shiv’s ‘Satvik Soul Kitchen’ was also inspired by Sadhguru’s insights on diet and overall health. "Inner Engineering helped me maintain balance and calm amid my hectic schedule. While not always does the ride go the way I want, I have learned to accept and enjoy life as it comes," he says.

For Dania, the regular practice of Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya, a core component of IE, became a cornerstone of her professional and personal life. "Shambhavi has taught me not to make hasty decisions under pressure but to think clearly and do my best," she shares. By focusing on what she could control rather than blaming others, Dania manages to improve her productivity on a daily basis by handling stress effectively. "Investing in your inner well-being makes life ten times easier and a lot more productive. It actually could save a lot of your time," she asserts.

Siva G’s journey also took a significant turn after enrolling in the program. "The tools provided by the program helped me break free from distractions and enhanced my productivity and efficiency," he says. Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya allowed him to overcome creative blocks more quickly and weave his art more passionately. "Becoming conscious of our inner mechanics is the key to being more sensible about ourselves and our surroundings," Siva G believes.

Similar is the story of Radhika, a 24-year-old art graduate from the JJ Institute of Arts in Mumbai, who specializes in illustrations and photography. Her paintings are exported internationally to China and Europe, and she has completed notable photography projects titled ‘Kayanta,’ ‘Kanha,’ and ‘Then She Was a Flower.’

Radhika’s journey began with numerous challenges, including self-doubt and anxiety. However, Inner Engineering transformed her life. "I traveled and met many people. Life was good, but something always felt missing inside. After the program, it was like smiling for the first time, and the joy kept increasing. It is like riding a never-ending adventure," she shares.

Radhika believes that art reflects emotions and any negativity within her influences her work. By incorporating the tools she has learned and the consistent practice of Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya, she has achieved balance in her mind and sweetness in her emotions, necessary for her creativity to flourish. She shared, “Even the strokes of my paintbrush were imperfect when I was anxious. At ease, I could paint just the way I wanted.”

Dodging the Bullet

The experiences of Shiv, Dania, Siva G, and Radhika somewhat highlight how turning inward can serve as both a preventive measure and a cure for stress and anxiety. By incorporating the tools they have learned in IE into their daily lives, they have not only managed their stress but also enhanced their productivity and overall well-being.

According to research conducted by Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, participants who practiced IE showed significant improvements in stress levels, anxiety, and overall mental health. The study found a 50% reduction in stress and anxiety levels among participants after a 90-day follow-up, indicating long-term benefits.

How does the program enhance resilience in youngsters?

A pilot study conducted by the University of California, San Francisco, observed enhanced cognitive function, emotional resilience, and overall well-being in individuals who regularly practiced IE. The participants reported better management of emotions and a heightened sense of calm and clarity, attributing these improvements to the tools and techniques learned during the program.

Additionally, Chanakya University has integrated Inner Engineering into its curriculum as a mandatory course, recognizing its potential to equip students with essential life skills and foster a holistic approach to education. This initiative is aimed at promoting mental health and well-being among students, preparing them to face the challenges of modern life with greater resilience and inner stability.

In the end, as the youth navigate the myriad challenges and pressures of modern life, adopting a lifestyle that involves taking care of inner well-being can serve as a powerful tool for enhancing their overall well-being. Helping young people overcome current struggles and equip them with the resilience and clarity needed for future success.



About the author: Sukanya Thakre, is a 20-year-old bachelor's student. Writing has always intrigued her more than anything else -- inspired by the power of words to touch and move sentiments, or just simply how they string together and paint a clear and understandable picture -- she decided to combine her passion with profession. Embarking on a journey of self-discovery herself, she makes it a point to meditate and practice Yoga regularly. She loves playing badminton and chess, and I tune into classical Indian music once in a while.