India’s GDP To Grow 10 Times In Next 25 Years: Anand Rathi

Maheshwari Mandal, Bhayandar organised a penal discussion on Investment Mantra -2023, Stock marker stalwart Shri Anand Rathi, Shri Ashwin Mehta, Shri Ramesh Damani and Shri Madhusudan Kela was the penalist. CNBC TV18 Anchor Ms Sonal Bhutra Malu was moderater.

Mandal President Natwarji Daga started his speech with Navratri greetings. Just as Chandrayaan has reached the moon, similarly the future of the stock market is also bright. This period of economic development will make India a world leader. There is a need to understand the mantra of investment very well.

Anandji Rathi, said India's growth story is yet to take off. India’s GDP is expected to USD 35 trilling in next 25 year. It is whopping 10 times of the GDP is has achieved in last 75 year. He said that one should remain an investor in India by choosing good companies in good sectors. There is no possibility of any kind of loss in this. Long term investors should not wait for time to invest. Build a prosperous future by investing today.

Ashwin ji Mehta said that we should urge the government to include stock market education in the regular curriculum. There is no risk of any kind by investing in a company with good fundamentals. Even if a disaster occurs, it recovers after some time. One should avoid trading in speculation. He said that Marwari community has always been in business, their hold is of a different level and this is the reason why I respect them.

Rameshji Dammani while giving advice in investment mantra said that you can earn 15% return by investing in mutual funds however multiple returns is possible in direct equity. The aim should be to double the capital in 3 years by investing in the stock market. The future should learn from the experiences of the past. He said investment should be made in PSU sector.

Madhuji Kela said that there are no rules in the stock market. We used to think that PSU stocks can never good return due to in built inefficiencies in the public sector, but have given 10x returns in the last 2 years. People with money look for someone with experience so that both can earn money and experience. The panel discussion was efficiently moderated by Sonal Bhutra Malu.

There were 550 people present in this program and more than 3000 people watched this program on YouTube. The entire program stage coordination was done by Mr Sharad Bhutra. Treasurer Suresh Darak while summarising the penal discussion expressed his gratitude to everyone for making this program successful.