Potential Of Growth Hormone-Releasing Peptides (GHRP-2)

GHRP-2/ Pralmorelin

Proposed Function of GHRP-2

AGH deficit may manifest itself as an aberrant phenotypic, observable stunted growth, while acquired GH insufficiency can manifest itself as sudden abnormalities in the physiological processes in the later stages of life.

GH shortage is common enough that various synthetic peptides, such as growth hormone-releasing peptides (GHRPs), have been researched in the hopes to artificially stimulate the production of growth hormone (GH). The growth hormone-releasing peptide 2 (GHRP-2) is an example of one of the growth hormone-releasing peptides we are discussing (GHRP).

GHRP-2 has reached phase 2 of clinical trials and is still being actively explored and researched to understand both its short- and long-term potential.

What is GHRP-2?

GHRP-2 is a synthetic growth hormone secretagogue (GHS). Its generic name, Pralmorelin, is sometimes used. In terms of its three-dimensional structure, it is a hexapeptide, and it is made up of a non-glycosylated polypeptide chain that has six amino acids in the order H-D-Ala-D-2-Nal-Ala-Trp-D-Phe-Lys-NH2 [i].

Studies suggest that in addition to its proposed efficacy as a test peptide in diagnosing growth hormone (GH) insufficiency, it is one of the first peptides classified in the family of growth hormone-releasing peptides (GHRPs).

How Does GHRP-2 Work?

It is necessary to have a fundamental grasp of the operation of growth hormone secretagogues (GHSs) before attempting to comprehend how GHRP-2 functions.

GHSs, such as GHRP-2, are considered to be agonists of several growth hormone secretagogue receptors (GHS-Rs), which may be found in numerous systems including the pituitary gland, the pancreas, and cardiac tissue.

Research suggests that the subsequent binding of GHSs like GHRP-2 with GHS-Rs may cause the somatotrophs in the anterior pituitary gland to secrete growth hormone, which may activate various actions throughout the organism [ii].

Findings imply that GHRP-2 may prevent the production of Somatostatin, also known as growth hormone-inhibiting hormone (GHIH), since most pituitary hormones operate according to a system of negative feedback. This guarantees that no negative feedback will be involved, the growth hormone secretion will continue, and levels will stay raised.

The Ghrelin system (or, appetite regulation) may also be influenced by GHRP-2, which is another consideration research teams are taking in determining how this peptide hormone functions.

Ghrelin is also known as the 'hunger hormone,' and it is largely secreted by cells located in the stomach. Ghrelin is a naturally occurring growth hormone secretagogue (GHS), and is considered to exerts its effect by binding to the growth hormone secretagogue receptor (GHS) [iii].

GHRP-2 Peptide Potential

Investigations purport that because GHRP-2 may serve several purposes and has a wide range of research applications, its potential has been comprehensively described in research study findings.

● Researchers speculate that the release of growth hormone that GHRP-2 may generate, might possibly promote increased muscle development. This may be accomplished in the muscle cells through boosting protein synthesis and downregulating protein breakdown. There is data from pharmacodynamics to suggest that GHRP-2 may prevent muscular atrophy [iv].

● Additionally, studies suggest that GHRP-2 may stimulate the process of lipolysis, which in turn may decrease the amount of fat stored. Due to this, the potential for lean body composition will improve, which may help in weight reduction [v].

● A rise in blood levels of IGF-1 may potentially contribute to improved muscular development, less fat storage, and healthier joints and cartilage in addition to these other potential properties.

● Because calcium is important in creating bones, proper mineralization is essential for improving bones and joints. As research suggests, calcium homeostasis may potentially be maintained through growth hormone release that GHRP-2 may generate.

● A new study also suggests that GHRP-2 may influence the cardiovascular system by reducing the likelihood of apoptosis occurring in the cells that make up the heart [vi]. This may have cardioprotective properties in general, particularly after myocardial infarction, which makes heart cells more vulnerable to damage from ischemia and hypoxia.

● Findings imply that the GHRP-2 system may affect the ghrelin system; therefore, it may stand to reason that ghrelin may potentially upregulate appetite and increase the amount of food consumed.

● Several studies suggest that GHRP-2 may aid recovery from injuries by promoting the proliferation of stem cells in the affected area.

● It is also speculated that exposure to GHRP-2 may have an anti-aging impact and postpone the beginning of age-related deterioration.

● Some data speculates the role that GHRP-2 may play in boosting the function of the thymus, which in turn helps improve the immune system. To be more precise, GHRP-2 may potentially facilitate the development of T cells, which assists in the fight against hazardous diseases [vii].

