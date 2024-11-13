India’s 1st Ever Large-Scale Public Awareness Campaign With Hashtag #ProtectedByPOCSO Demands Action Against Offenders Of Child Sexual Abuse

Representational Image

Mumbai, November 13: An alarming 50% of children in India (MWCD 2007) experience sexual abuse and 182 cases are reported everyday (NCRB 2022). As, Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) cases continuing to rise across India, Arpan, the nation’s largest NGO focused on the prevention of CSA, is launching an large-scale public awareness campaign aimed directly at child sexual offenders.

This campaign, called #ProtectedByPOCSO, carries a powerful and clear message: Child Sexual Abuse is a punishable offense – Stop Right Now or Get Caught. It is an urgent call to action against CSA offenders, delivering a powerful warning that they will face serious legal consequences under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses, 2012) as well as social consequences.

It also seeks to educate the public on what constitutes CSA, emphasising that it is neither acceptable nor tolerable given that 42% of all crimes against children are sexual offenses (NCRB 2022). By creating widespread awareness of CSA laws and protections, Arpan aims to deter offenders from continuing these crimes, ensuring they understand that they will be held accountable.

“It’s time we address the root of the problem and deter Child Sexual Offenders from sexually abusing children ,” said Pooja Taparia, Founder and CEO of Arpan. “We want every offender to know that they won’t get away. They are being watched and once their family, friends and colleagues find out they will also isolate them. Our children are also protected by the POCSO Act, and offenders need to stop right now or they will be caught and jailed and face severe consequences”.

Joining the campaign, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan shared, “I am proud to support Arpan’s mission and the #ProtectedByPOCSO campaign. Our children deserve a safe world, and offenders must understand that they need to stop abusing children or they will face severe legal repercussions. Let’s make this message loud and clear!”

The #ProtectedByPOCSO campaign is being launched during Child Safety Week (14th–20th November), rolling out at a large scale to amplify the message of child safety.

In partnership with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), child safety messages are being displayed across public transport systems in Mumbai and Thane.

The campaign is featured on billboards, Mumbai Metro trains (Line 2A and 7), TMC buses, and BEST buses, as well as on installations outside schools. It is also being featured in PVR theaters across multiple locations in Mumbai and on OTT platforms.

For more information on the campaign and details about the POCSO Act, visit www.arpan.org.in or follow #ProtectedByPOCSO on social media. Together, let’s create a safe environment for India’s children.

About Arpan

Arpan is a leading NGO dedicated to preventing Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) and helping children heal. Through its various programmes and initiatives, Arpan works towards creating a safer environment for children across India. Since 2007, Arpan has impacted over 18.4 million children and adults across India.