IIB Mahafast 2023: Exam receives good response from students |

Pune: Thousands of students going from class 10 to 11 with a dream of becoming a doctor or engineer in the future appeared for the IIB Mahafast Examination held on April 2.

A record-breaking rush of student-parents appearing for the Mahafast exam was seen at the IIB campus at each centre.

Incepted in the year 1999, IIB (Ideal Institute) is a coaching institute that trains medical aspirants to clear competitive exams such as NEET, 11th & 12th Board and other endineering entrace exam.