Recently, the Maharashtra HSC results have been announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) in which 16 students of IIB Institute have scored 100 out of 100 marks in biology subject of 12th Board-2022 examination. The status of Nanded and Latur in terms of education across the state is unique (and soon it becomes a hub for medical entrance exams). Due to the quality education and various facilities are available in Nanded and Latur, many students from all over the state are coming to Nanded and Latur for education.

Meanwhile, the results of the 12th board examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared on Wednesday, 8 June.

In this result, as many as 16 students of IIBs have scored 100 out of 100 marks in biology subject. IIB Institute is renowned among the reputed educational institutions of the country which has maintained the tradition of bright success this year also. The entire IIB team including IIB Director General Balaji Wakode Patil has lauded the spectacular success achieved by these students and wished them all the very best for the future journey.

The students who scored the highest marks in exam said that the biggest credit for this success belongs to the IIB Institute because here the education system is very effective. While preparing for the NEET exam, the professors of IIB gave very good & smart guidance in accordance with the board exam along with the NEET exam. The precious guidance of professor on how to face the 12th board exam and how to get maximum marks helped us a lot, also the preparation for the 12th main board exam was also done here in IIB.

All the meritorious students happily expressed the view that various chapters, unit-wise notes as well as guidance on the preparation of this board exam as well as proper planning of time while solving the paper, when the 12th board exams came to a close, paved the way for us to score 100 out of 100 marks in biology subject.