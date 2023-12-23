 Gujarat: Several WR Trains Affected Due To Non-Interlocking Work At Panoli Yard
Gujarat: Several WR Trains Affected Due To Non-Interlocking Work At Panoli Yard

Due to the block, few Western Railway trains will be cancelled, partially cancelled and regulated.

Kamal Mishra Updated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 08:43 PM IST
Representative image

In order to carry out the work of DFCCIL (dedicated frieght corridor)connectivity at Panoli yard on between Surat – Vadodara section, traffic block will be undertaken on December 23, from 13.10 hrs to 14.10 hrs while on December 24, from 06.50 hrs. to 17.50 hrs. on UP & Down lines.

Due to the block, few Western Railway trains will be cancelled, partially cancelled and regulated.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations Department of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

Trains Cancelled:*

1. Train No. 09171 Surat – Bharuch MEMU Special of 23rd & 24th December, 2023

2. Train No. 09172 Bharuch -Surat MEMU Special of 24rd & 25th December, 2023

3. Train No. 09079 Surat - Vadodara MEMU Special of 24th December, 2023

4. Train No. 09156 Vadodara – Surat MEMU Special of 24th December, 2023

5. Train No. 09152 Surat – Valsad MEMU Special of 24th December, 2023

6. Train No. 09154 Valsad – Umargam Road MEMU of 24th December, 2023

7. Train No. 09153 Umargam Road - Valsad MEMU of 24th December, 2023

8. Train No. 09151 Valsad – Surat MEMU Special of 24th December, 2023

9. Train No. 09155 Surat - Vadodara MEMU Special of 24th December, 2023

10. Train No. 09161 Valsad - Vadodara Express of 24th December, 2023

11. Train No. 09162 Vadodara – Valsad Express of 24th December, 2023

12. Train No. 09158 Bharuch - Surat MEMU Special of 24th December, 2023

13. Train No. 09080 Vadodara - Bharuch MEMU of 24th December, 2023

14. Train No. 09082 Bharuch – Surat MEMU of 24th December, 2023

15. Train No. 12929 Valsad - Vadodara Intercity Superfast Express of 24th December, 2023

16. Train No. 12930 Vadodara – Valsad Intercity of 24th December, 2023

17. Train No. 22930 Vadodara – Dahanu Road Superfast Express of 24th December, 2023

18. Train No. 22929 Dahanu Road - Vadodara Superfast Express of 24th December, 2023

19. Train No. 09300 Anand - Bharuch MEMU Special of 24th December, 2023

20. Train No. 09299 Bharuch – Anand MEMU Special of 25th December, 2023

*Trains Partially Cancelled:*

1. Train No. 19101 Virar - Bharuch ¬Express, journey commencing on 24th December, 2023 is partially cancelled between Surat & Bharuch

2. Train No. 19033 Valsad - Ahmedabad Gujarat Queen Express, journey commencing on 24th December, 2023 is partially cancelled between Surat & Ahmedabad

3. Train No. Train No. 19034 Ahmedabad – Valsad Gujarat Queen Express, journey commencing on 24th December, 2023 is partially cancelled between Ahmedabad-Surat.

*Regulation of Trains:*

1. Train No. 12656 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.Ramachandran Central – Ahmedabad Navjeevan Express of 24th December, 2023 will be regulated by 30 mins.

2. Train No. 12480 Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagri Express of 24th December, 2023 will be regulated by 35 minutes.

3. Train No. 12493 Pune – Hazrat Nizamuddin AC Express of 24th December, 2023 will be regulated by 30 minutes.

4. rain No. 14708 Dadar – Bikaner Express of 24th December, 2023 will be regulated by 25 minutes.

5. Train No. 12933 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Karnavati Express of 24th December, 2023 will be regulated by 20 minutes.

6. Train No. 14807 Jodhpur – Dadar Express of 24th December, 2023 will be regulated by 40 minutes.

7. Train No. 16209 Ajmer – Mysore Express of 24th December, 2023 will be regulated by 30 minutes.

