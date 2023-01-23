Gaharwar Pharma Products Pvt Ltd is a Trusted name in ayurvedic medicine for all types of disorders

November 24: Mumbai, today everyone is aware of Ayurveda as a very old and effective method to cure all types of diseases. In a hurry to get cured and get fast relief the use of allopathy has increased to such an extent that people have forgotten the practice of Ayurveda. Taking note of this Baba Ramdev has been doing a remarkable work in the goodness of yoga and ayurvedic treatment? After that, during the Corona period, Ayurveda acted as a panacea. So today all the Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing companies have been established doing good work. A trusted name in these is that of Gahawar Pharma Private Limited. The special thing about this company is that this company has been working in this field for the last 4 generations, although this company was established in 1940, but after that Dr. Dhirendra Singh worked hard to take this company to the heights.

Dr. Dhirendra Singh Director Of Gaharwar Pharma Products Pvt. Ltd.

When the company was started then only 4 products were made and today the company is making more than 100 products.

Dr. Dhirendra explains that his relationship with Ayurveda is going on from generation to generation, his father and his grandfather used to work to make people healthy through Ayurveda, the only difference is that he used to do this work part time while doing his farming and Used to do free service, whereas now we are doing this work not only in a professional manner but also with full responsibility towards the health of the people.

As a result of this, today this company has created good trust among the public and is well-known as a reliable brand in the market.

Here let us tell you that Dr Dhirendra is originally from Punjab but he studied in Mumbai and from here he studied BAMS in Karnataka and did complete study on Ayurveda and Herbal, as a result of which today this company is helping people to lead a healthy life.

Dr Dhirendra believes that we are working in this profession for generations also because we want to give a healthy and long life to people at affordable cost. Our ancestors also had the same thinking, so we are following them.

Let us also tell here that this company is making more than 100 products including Joint pain, Arthritis, weight gain, useful in increasing immunity, useful for Asthma, Cough, De-addiction. Premature Ejaculations, Piles/ Hemorrhoids, Leucorrhoea, Hyperacidity, & Vomiting, Gas, Constipation, Heartburn. Acidity, Digestion Problem Nausea, Control Diabetes, Skin Related Syndrome, Natural Breast Enhancement, Weight Loss, Immunity Booster,Treat Drug Addiction.

https://gaharwarcompany.in/ Address :- Indo Industrial Estate No-1, Navghar Road , Vasai (East) Palghar-401210,Maharashtra Email : – gaharwarcompany@gmail.com

