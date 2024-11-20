Arpan Launches Public Awareness campaign #ProtectedByPOCSO in partnership with MMRDA for children’s safety in Metro Train |

With Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) cases continuing to rise across India, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd and Arpan, the nation’s largest NGO focused on the prevention of CSA, launched a large-scale public awareness campaign aimed directly at Child Sexual offenders. Arpan’s campaign, called #ProtectedByPOCSO, is carrying a powerful and clear message: Child Sexual Abuse is a punishable offense – Stop Right Now or Get Caught.

It is an urgent call to action against CSA offenders, delivering a powerful warning that they will face serious legal consequences under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses, 2012) as well as social consequences if they continue to sexually abuse children. It is also seeking to educate the public on what constitutes CSA, emphasizing that it is neither acceptable nor tolerable. By creating widespread awareness of CSA laws and protections, Arpan is aiming to deter offenders from continuing these crimes, ensuring they understand that they are being held accountable.

The Metro train 2A & Line 7 was inaugurated with the campaign messages at Gundavali Metro Station by Maha Mumbai Metro Managing Director, Smt. Rubal Agarwal I.A.S and Arpan’s Founder & CEO, Pooja Taparia.

This event marked the start of a significant collaboration, bringing this impactful campaign to lakhs of commuters on MMMOCL Metro Line 2A and Line 7, amplifying conversations on child safety in public transport and deterring offenders from targeting children.

The campaign features in prominent Metro stations on the route, including Aarey, Gundawali, Lower Oshivara, Andheri West, Kandivali, Borivali, Magathane, Jogeshwari, Dahanukarwadi, and Dahisar stations. Standees near ticket counters throughout these stations are reinforcing the campaign’s message, creating widespread visibility for the cause.

Pooja Taparia, Founder and CEO of Arpan, notes the significance of launching this campaign during Child Safety Week: “Our partnership with MMRDA is enabling us to take a step towards creating safe public transport for children. Through this partnership, the campaign #ProtectedByPOCSO is reaching out to lakhs of commuters. It is sending out a stern message to offenders that the entire community is watching them and is united in protecting our children. It is also warning them of the severe legal consequences they can face under the POCSO Act for this heinous crime. Arpan has found that 25% of unsafe experiences that children report have happened in public places. It is time we make all public places safe for children. We really appreciate Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Hon’ble Metropolitan Commissioner MMRDA and Chairman of Maha Mumbai Metro, and Smt. Rubal Agarwal, IAS, for their invaluable support in making this campaign in the Metro train possible.”

The #ProtectedByPOCSO campaign has been launched during Child Safety Week (14th–20th November), rolling out on a large scale to amplify the message of child safety. Under the campaign, child safety messages are being displayed across buses in Mumbai and Thane. The campaign is featured on billboards in Vile Parle and Bandra, Maha Mumbai Metro, Local Trains on the Western Line, and Auto Rickshaws across Mumbai, as well as on installations outside schools. Our campaign film is being featured in PVR theaters across multiple locations in Mumbai and on OTT platforms like Jio Cinema, Zee5 and MX Player.

For more information on the campaign and details about the POCSO Act, visit www.arpan.org.in or follow #ProtectedByPOCSO on social media. Together, we can create a safe world for our children.

About Arpan

Arpan is a leading NGO dedicated to preventing Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) and helping children heal. Through its various programmes and initiatives, Arpan works towards creating a safer environment for children across India. Since 2007, Arpan has impacted over 18.4 million children and adults across India.

About MMRDA

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is a body of the Government of Maharashtra responsible for the preparation of the Regional Plan for MMR and the infrastructure development of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

About MMMOCL

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has established the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) on 10th June, 2019 to carry out the “Operations and Maintenance” of all the upcoming Metro corridors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The idea is to integrate the Operations and Maintenance of all Metro corridors under one authority with objectives as follows:

* To independently carry out business of Operation and Maintenance (O&M), and related functions of all Metro lines in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

* To carry out Planning, Identification, Development and Implementation of all Non-Fare Box Revenue measures.

* Execute Property development and construct or maintain or lease out various facilities in relation to rail transport system.