AJIO Adds H&M & Bolsters Its International Portfolio; H&M Looks To Continue Its Online Expansion in India

H&M |

Mumbai, 26 September, 2024: India’s premier fashion e-tailer, AJIO, today announced the launch of H&M, a brand known for fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way, on its platform. This partnership aims to enhance H&M's online presence, complementing its existing omni-channel offering by making affordable, high-quality fashion accessible through AJIO, which adds another top international brand to its robust brand portfolio.

The collaboration marks an exciting opportunity for H&M and AJIO to solidify their presence in the Indian fashion e-retail market. While AJIO strengthens its international brands portfolio, H&M aims to expand its reach and online market share by leveraging AJIO’s digital platform and expansive reach.

H&M is set to launch an impressive collection on AJIO, featuring over 10,000 styles across womenswear, menswear, kidswear and home décor. With unbeatable prices starting at INR 399, H&M makes high-quality fashion more accessible than ever.

Commenting on the association, Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO, said “Over the past couple of years, we have pushed the fashion horizon to bring the best of international brands to AJIO. The launch of H&M on AJIO not only enriches the diverse tapestry of styles the platform offers but also symbolizes our commitment to providing our customers with the latest global brands and trends.”

H&M's highly anticipated A/W 2024 collection will also be featured on AJIO, showcasing a blend of seasonal transitions and exquisite design. This collection embraces the essence of autumn and winter with a palette of rich, sophisticated tones and detailing. From luxurious knits and tailored suiting to statement leather and accessories, the collection blends modernity with vintage opulence, offering versatile wardrobe staples at accessible price points.

Yanira Ramirez, Country Sales Manager, H&M India said, “At H&M, our commitment to liberating fashion for all is at the heart of everything we do. With this belief, we have embarked on a strategic partnership with AJIO that amplifies our mission to make high-quality fashion accessible to everyone. By harnessing AJIO’s robust digital platform and expansive reach, we are extending the accessibility of our diverse range of high-quality and affordable clothing to even more discerning customers across the nation. As a brand, our endeavour is to constantly explore avenues for expansion and innovation, and hence, we remain steadfast in our commitment to enhancing the fashion experience for our customers.”

H&M joins AJIO’s repertoire of international brands offering customers a vast variety of handpicked and curated fashion styles. Together, the brands are poised to foster mutual success and shape the future of fashion in India and beyond.

Visit the newly launched AJIOxH&M store .

About AJIO

Progressive India’s fashion partner, AJIO is the trendiest fashion destination for styles that are handpicked and trending. An integral part of Reliance Retail, AJIO is a fashion-first platform offering over 6000 brands and 2 million styles with a wide variety of exclusive international brands, owned labels and homegrown brands. With an unparalleled shopping experience, AJIO brings the best of convenience, variety and deals all year round for the customers.

About H&M

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M’s business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In India, H&M operates in 64 stores across 29 cities and is also present online on HM.com, Myntra.com and Ajio.com. For more information visit hm.com

For more details, contact:

