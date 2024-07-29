 Adani Total Gas Q1FY25 Results: Overall Volume Surges By 17%; EBITDA Up 21% YoY
e-Paper Get App
HomePress-releaseAdani Total Gas Q1FY25 Results: Overall Volume Surges By 17%; EBITDA Up 21% YoY

Adani Total Gas Q1FY25 Results: Overall Volume Surges By 17%; EBITDA Up 21% YoY

The revenue from Operations of the company stood at Rs 1,237 Crore, increased by 9 per cent.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Adani Total Gas Q1FY25 Results: Overall Volume Surges By 17%; EBITDA Up 21% YoY |

Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), India’s leading City Gas Distribution (CGD) company, today announced its operational and financial performance for the quarter ended 30th June 2024.

Operational Highlights Q1FY25 (Standalone): 

-CNG Stations now increased to 559, added 12 new CNG Stations 

-Total PNG home at 8.58 lakh, added 38,165 new homes on PNG 

-Industrial & Commercial connections at 8,542 added 211 new consumers

-Completed ~ 12,244 Inch Km of Steel Pipeline 

-Combined CNG and PNG volume of 230 MMSCM, increase of 17%, Y-o-Y

Financial Highlights Q1FY25 (Standalone) Y-o-Y

-Revenue from Operations at INR 1,237 Cr , increased by 9%

-EBITDA of INR 308 Cr, increased by 21%

-PAT at INR 177 Cr, increased by 20%

Consolidated Q1FY25 PAT

Consolidated PAT at INR 172 Cr, increased by 14% Y-o-Y

Pan India Footprint –Q1FY25 (With JV namely IOAGPL): 

-CNG Stations network of 927, added 24 new CNG Stations

-Total PNG home at 10.2 lakh, added 0.44 lakh new households on PNG

-Industrial & Commercial connections at 3,142 added 100 new consumers

-Completed ~ 22,510 Inch Km of Steel Pipeline

Read Also
Adani Wilmar's Q1FY25 Earnings: Consolidated Profit Surges To ₹313.20 Crore, Shares Up 6.28%
article-image

“It has been a good start for FY25 as ATGL delivered a robust operational and financial performance by achieving a 21% YoY EBITDA growth on the back of 17% volume growth,” said Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO of Adani Total Gas .

“During the quarter, ATGL received approval from regulator for the transfer of Letter of Authorization for Jalandhar Geographical Area (GA) which provides high volume growth opportunity to the Company. We have also crossed a significant milestone of 1000+ EV charging points, reaching 1212 EV charging points across multiple locations," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Total Gas Q1FY25 Results: Overall Volume Surges By 17%; EBITDA Up 21% YoY

Adani Total Gas Q1FY25 Results: Overall Volume Surges By 17%; EBITDA Up 21% YoY

IAA Crafts A Unique Community Welfare Experiment In Mumbai

IAA Crafts A Unique Community Welfare Experiment In Mumbai

Axis Bank Announces Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30th June 2024

Axis Bank Announces Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30th June 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Reports Revenue From Operations At ₹5,379 Crore, Up 47% YoY

Adani Energy Solutions Reports Revenue From Operations At ₹5,379 Crore, Up 47% YoY

Adani Green Energy Announces Strong Q1FY25 Results With EBITDA Of ₹2,374 Crore, Up By 23%

Adani Green Energy Announces Strong Q1FY25 Results With EBITDA Of ₹2,374 Crore, Up By 23%