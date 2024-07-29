Adani Total Gas Q1FY25 Results: Overall Volume Surges By 17%; EBITDA Up 21% YoY |

Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), India’s leading City Gas Distribution (CGD) company, today announced its operational and financial performance for the quarter ended 30th June 2024.

Operational Highlights Q1FY25 (Standalone): 

-CNG Stations now increased to 559, added 12 new CNG Stations 

-Total PNG home at 8.58 lakh, added 38,165 new homes on PNG 

-Industrial & Commercial connections at 8,542 added 211 new consumers

-Completed ~ 12,244 Inch Km of Steel Pipeline 

-Combined CNG and PNG volume of 230 MMSCM, increase of 17%, Y-o-Y

Financial Highlights Q1FY25 (Standalone) Y-o-Y

-Revenue from Operations at INR 1,237 Cr , increased by 9%

-EBITDA of INR 308 Cr, increased by 21%

-PAT at INR 177 Cr, increased by 20%

Consolidated Q1FY25 PAT

Consolidated PAT at INR 172 Cr, increased by 14% Y-o-Y

Pan India Footprint –Q1FY25 (With JV namely IOAGPL): 

-CNG Stations network of 927, added 24 new CNG Stations

-Total PNG home at 10.2 lakh, added 0.44 lakh new households on PNG

-Industrial & Commercial connections at 3,142 added 100 new consumers

-Completed ~ 22,510 Inch Km of Steel Pipeline

“It has been a good start for FY25 as ATGL delivered a robust operational and financial performance by achieving a 21% YoY EBITDA growth on the back of 17% volume growth,” said Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO of Adani Total Gas .

“During the quarter, ATGL received approval from regulator for the transfer of Letter of Authorization for Jalandhar Geographical Area (GA) which provides high volume growth opportunity to the Company. We have also crossed a significant milestone of 1000+ EV charging points, reaching 1212 EV charging points across multiple locations," he added.