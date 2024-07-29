Adani Wilmar's Q1FY25 Earnings: Consolidated Profit Surges To ₹313.20 Crore, Shares Up 6.28% |

Adani Wilmar, a Indian Multinational food and beverage conglomerate, on Monday (July 26) , through a BSE exchange filing announced its unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Following the announcement, the shares of the company ) surged by 6.28 per cent, trading at Rs 347.10 at 12:50 pm IST. The shares of the company opened at RS 328.00, reached a high of Rs 349.70 and low of Rs 327.10, during the intraday.

Screengrab of Adani Wilmar share performance |

Standalone Result

The company' s revenue from operation stood at Rs 13,750.04 Crore in Q1FY25 company, up from Rs 12,378.83 crore in the same period the previous year. The total income of the company during the period reported at Rs 13,810.12 crore compared to Rs 12,443.49 crore year-on-year (YoY).

The company posted a profit before tax of Rs 434.26 crore, a turnaround from the loss of Rs 49.21 crore in the previous year.

The profit for the period was Rs 323.55 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 38.44 crore YoY.

Consolidated Result

In the consolidated segment, the company reported a total income for Q1 FY25 stood Rs 14,229.87 crore, up from Rs 12,994.18 crore during the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations for Q1FY25 stood a Rs 14,168.58 crore, up from Rs 12,928.08 crore YoY.

The total expenses rose to Rs 13,811.70 crore, compared to Rs 13,061.86 crore YoY.

The company reported a profit of Rs 313.20 crore for the period, a significant improvement from the loss of Rs 78.92 crore in the same period the previous year.

Share performance

As of 1:17 pm IST, the shares of the company were trading at Rs 345.15, up by 6.15 per cent.