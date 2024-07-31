Adani Power Q1 FY25 EBITDA grows 53% Year Over Year To ₹6,290 Crore

Adani Power Net Profit Down 55% | WIkipedia

Power demand is continuing to exhibit strong growth across India, with aggregate power demand in the first quarter growing at 10.6 per cent year-on-year and peak demand growing at 12 per cent to reach a record level of 250 GW. This positive environment for the power sector has resulted in higher offtake from APL’s power plants from both contracted capacities and open capacities.

During Q1 FY 2024–25, higher volumes were contributed by almost all plants led by Mundra and Mahan, in addition to Godda, the second 800 MW unit of which was commissioned on June 26, 2023. Domestic power sales volumes continued to be driven by growing power demand , and offtake under Power Purchase Agreements (“PPAs”) was further supported by falling prices of imported coal.

Adani Power on Wednesday reported a 55 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,913 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period due to higher expenses.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 8,759 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2023.

Total income declined to Rs 15,474 crore in the April-June quarter of 2024–25 from Rs 18,109 crore in the same quarter of the last year. Total expenses increased by Rs 10,568.44 crore in the quarter from Rs 9,309.39 crore in the same period a year ago.

Representational Image

Adani Power CEO S. B. Khyalia said in the statement, "As Adani Power grows from strength to strength, we have undertaken advanced development activities to secure execution pipelines for three ultra-supercritical projects of 1,600 MW each to prepare ourselves for the anticipated resurgence in the thermal power sector." Operating revenue growth was tempered in comparison to volume growth due to lower tariff realisation, it said.

Consolidated power sale volume was at 24.1 billion units (BU) in the first quarter of FY25, up by 38 per cent from 17.5 BU in Q1 FY24 due to improved power demand and a larger effective operating capacity.