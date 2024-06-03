Adani One, ICICI Bank Launch India’s First Credit Cards With Airport-Linked Benefits |

Ahmedabad, June 3, 2024: Adani One and ICICI Bank today launched India’s first cobranded credit cards with airport-linked benefits in collaboration with Visa. Available in two variants – Adani One ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card and Adani One ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card – they offer a comprehensive and substantial reward programme.

The cards come with a plethora of benefits designed to enhance the cardholders’ lifestyle and elevate their airport and travel experience. They offer up to 7% Adani Reward Points on spends across the Adani Group consumer ecosystem like Adani One app, where one can book flights, hotels, trains, buses, and cabs; Adani-managed airports; Adani CNG pumps; Adani Electricity bills, and Trainman, an online train booking platform. Interestingly, the rewards are uncapped.

The cards also offer an array of benefits, including welcome benefits like free air tickets and airport privileges like premium lounge access, Pranaam Meet & Greet Service, porter, valet and premium car parking. Card users also get privileges like discounts on shopping at duty free outlets and on F&B spends at the airports, and benefits like free movie tickets and Adani Reward Points on groceries, utilities, and international spends.

This strategic partnership marks the Adani Group’s maiden venture into the financial sector, leveraging its unmatched reputation for excellence and innovation. With a vision to redefine the landscape of consumer finance, Adani One aims to set new standards by joining forces with ICICI Bank and Visa.

This partnership aims to provide customers with an enhanced and seamless payment experience while unlocking a world of exclusive privileges. Through this collaboration, Adani One is committed to empowering individuals, ensuring they have access to the financial tools and resources needed to thrive in today's dynamic economy.

Mr. Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group, expressed his enthusiasm at the launch event, saying, “This unique partnership with ICICI Bank and Visa will set a new benchmark in customer experience and showcase our commitment to innovation and excellence. The Adani One ICICI Bank Credit Cards are a window to a seamless digital ecosystem. By leveraging the Adani One platform, which integrates physical B2C businesses into the digital world, users will experience unparalleled convenience and accessibility.”

Mr. Rakesh Jha, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, said, “We believe that our focus on ‘Customer 360’, backed by our digital products, process improvement and service delivery enable us to offer holistic solutions to customers in a seamless manner and grow market share across key segments. The launch of the co-branded credit cards, in association with Adani One and Visa, is in line with this philosophy. Through this launch, we intend to offer our customers rewards and benefits across the Adani Group’s consumer ecosystem, and strengthen the Bank’s credit card portfolio.”

Congratulating the Adani Group and ICICI Bank at the launch, Mr. Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, Visa India and South Asia said, “At Visa, we are delighted to partner with the Adani Group and ICICI Bank to bring these exciting co-branded credit cards to life, leveraging Visa’s trusted network and worldwide acceptance. These cards empower the globetrotting cardholders with an elite travel and shopping experience, both online and offline, elevating their convenience and travel experience. We look forward to continue enabling many more such offerings in the future.”

Experience the power of purchase like never before with the Adani One ICICI Bank Credit Cards. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey of financial empowerment and redefine the future of consumer finance. Consumers can apply for the cards at www.adanione.com The Adani One ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card carries an annual fee of ₹5,000 with joining benefits worth ₹9,000, while the Adani One ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card has an annual fee of ₹750 with joining benefits worth ₹5,000. Key benefits of the Adani One ICICI Bank Credit Cards Unlimited Adani Reward Points.

Up to 7% on Adani businesses (Adani One, airports, gas, electricity, and Trainman)· Up to 2% on other domestic and international spends Airport benefits· Up to 16 per year access to domestic lounges, including premium lounges· Up to 2 per year international lounge access· Up to 8 valet and premium car parking· Up to 2 Pranaam Meet & Greet Service Other benefits· Welcome benefit of up to ₹9,000, including vouchers for flight, hotel and holidays· ‘Buy 1, Get 1’ on movie tickets· 1% fuel surcharge waiver.

Exclusive access to Rewards ULTRA, loyalty programme of Adani One *Terms & conditions apply About Adani One An integrated digital platform with diversified offerings, Adani One is where goodness begins. It is built to elevate everyday experiences by combining comfort, quality, and ease-of-use for customers.

From door-to-door travel to shopping the choicest global brands and from utility bill payments to airport dining, this is where it all manifests together, with seamless digital access. It aims to enhance everyday experiences by integrating convenience and compassion.

With a commitment to enriching lives, Adani One continues the Group’s legacy of contributing to India’s progress while embracing the digital age, ensuring goodness is accessible to all our customers anytime, anywhere.