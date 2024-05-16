Adani Energy Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Essar’s Operational Mahan-Sipat Transmission Assets

Wikipedia

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), the largest private transmission and distribution company in India with a growing smart metering portfolio, has acquired 100% stake in Essar Transco Limited after obtaining requisite regulatory and other approvals for an Enterprise Value of INR 1,900 crores. The share acquisition is pursuant to definitive agreements signed in June, 2022.

The acquisition covers fully operational 400 kV, 673 ckt kms inter-state transmission line linking Mahan in Madhya Pradesh to Sipat pooling substation in Chhattisgarh. The project operates under the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) regulated return framework and was commissioned on 22 Sep 2018.

In accordance with AESL’s capital management philosophy, ATSTL also raised a financing at the most competitive terms. This establishes a new benchmark for AESL to raise capital and unlocks the lower cost debt for its operational assets.

Consolidating Network

The financing exemplifies the quality of AESL’s utility cashflows with a long-term license life, well supported through stable regulatory framework. MUFG Bank Ltd. is the sole lender for the financing.

The acquisition of Mahan-Sipat transmission network will consolidate AESL’s presence in central India with 4 operating assets having 3,373 ckt km in the region.

The acquisition is consistent with the AESL’s philosophy of augmenting its existing capacities and bringing in efficiency through operational synergies and creating network effect. Along with a robust energy demand, the ability to recognize and tap market opportunities within the areas of interest continues to propel and position AESL at the forefront of energy transition in India.