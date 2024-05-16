 'Govt Earning More Than Real Estate Brokers..': FM Sitharaman Stumped By Question On Difficulty In Buying House In Mumbai (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Govt Earning More Than Real Estate Brokers..': FM Sitharaman Stumped By Question On Difficulty In Buying House In Mumbai (VIDEO)

'Govt Earning More Than Real Estate Brokers..': FM Sitharaman Stumped By Question On Difficulty In Buying House In Mumbai (VIDEO)

While asking a 'question', a real estate agent said, that the government is a 'sleeping partner', and the real estate agent is a 'working partner'. He claimed that the government, by means of taxes, was making more money than the real estate agent.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Nirmala Sitharaman | File

Real estate is a complicated business throughout India, but no territory is as intricate and consequential as the Mumbai real estate market. Mumbai is one of the most exorbitant avenues when it comes to buying or renting a place to live or work.

Broker Takes On FM

In a recent interaction conducted by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the country's finance minister took a question from a Mumbai-based broker named Praful Shah, who went on a tirade against government policies that allegedly resulted in a decline in the profits of Mumbai's real estate agents.

While asking a 'question', the man said, that the government is a 'sleeping partner', and the real estate agent is a 'working partner'. He claimed that the government, by means of taxes, was making more money than the real estate agent.

Read Also
No More Tax On 'Gifts': Bombay HC Rules Against Taxing Capital Gains On Gifted Assets
article-image

According to the Shah, compared to the previous decades, real estate agents and builders were attracting more taxes, resulting in the depletion of their profit margins.

The Reign of Taxes

He invoked myriad taxes, that are apparently applicable to the sector, this included CGST, IGST, stamp duty, securities transactions tax , and long-term capital gains tax.

This comes in a city, that set a new record for prices, when, in 2024, the city started seeing prices of 2 lakh per square foot in the city's priciest regions, including Bandra, Colaba, Malabar Hill and Juhu.

This comes in a city, that set a new record for prices, when, in 2024, the city started seeing prices of 2 lakh per square foot in the city's priciest regions, including Bandra, Colaba, Malabar Hill and Juhu. | File

While, Shah was accusing the government of taking away their profits, he also claimed that buying a house in Mumbai is a nightmare.

Read Also
The Jewar-Faridabad Expressway Links Jewar Airport And Ballabgarh
article-image

This comes in a city, that set a new record for prices, when, in 2024, the city started seeing prices of 2 lakh per square foot in the city's priciest regions, including Bandra, Colaba, Malabar Hill and Juhu.

According to No Broker, the average price of flats in Mumbai ranges from Rs 65 lakh to Rs 9 crore. With a 1 BHK costing an average of Rs 65.5 lakh, a 2 BHK costs Rs 1.5 crores, a 3 BHK cost Rs 3 crore and a 4 BHK at 9 crores.

Read Also
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: CM Announces ₹5Lakh Ex-Gratia; ₹75k-₹2.5 Lakh Aid For Injured
article-image

He also invoked the issue of cash components in transactions, and took a jibe at her party colleague Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is a major developer in the city, and invoked the issues with cash and cheque transactions.

The finance minister eluded answering the question by saying, if the government were indeed a sleeping partner, it would be sitting and answering the question.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Energy Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Essar’s Operational Mahan-Sipat Transmission...

Adani Energy Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Essar’s Operational Mahan-Sipat Transmission...

'Govt Earning More Than Real Estate Brokers..': FM Sitharaman Stumped By Question On Difficulty In...

'Govt Earning More Than Real Estate Brokers..': FM Sitharaman Stumped By Question On Difficulty In...

Adani Port Excluded From Norwegian Sovereign Fund; Know Why

Adani Port Excluded From Norwegian Sovereign Fund; Know Why

Italian Finesse On Wheels: Moto Morini X-Cape 650X

Italian Finesse On Wheels: Moto Morini X-Cape 650X

₹208 Crore Stolen In 12 Seconds: US Brothers Arrested For A Mammoth Crypto Heist

₹208 Crore Stolen In 12 Seconds: US Brothers Arrested For A Mammoth Crypto Heist