Adani And Google Announce Clean Energy Collaboration In India

Adani And Google Announce cCean Energy Collaboration In India |

The Adani Group and Google announced a collaboration today that will advance the companies’ collective sustainability goals and add more clean energy to India’s grid. Through this partnership Adani will supply clean energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project located in the world’s largest renewable energy plant at Khavda, Gujarat. This new project is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025.

With proven capabilities in delivering large scale wind, solar, hybrid and energy storage projects, Adani is well-positioned to provide customised renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to meet their energy requirements and reduce their carbon footprint. Going forward, Adani plans to increase the focus on merchant and C&I segments to help decarbonise industries.

This innovative collaboration will help advance Google’s 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by ensuring cloud services and operations in India are supported by clean energy and thereby contribute to the sustainable growth of Google in India.

About Adani Group

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Adani Group is India’s largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses. With interests across energy and utilities, transport and logistics (including seaports, airports, shipping, and rail), natural resources, and the consumer sector, Adani Group has established a leadership position in the market. As part of the portfolio, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is India’s largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition. AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and hydro pumped storage renewable power plants.

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.