Shashi Tharoor birthday special: 10 unique words from 'Tharoorian English' along with their meaning

Born on March 9, 1956, Shashi Tharoor turns 65. From time to time, the renowned politician and writer has made most Indians reach out for the dictionary to learn a new English word.

The Sahitya Academy Awardee has always made us feel bad for not paying attention in our English classes. He introduced us to ‘apposite’, ‘fatuous’ and ‘calumny’ along with tons of other 'lesser-known' English words.

Tharoor has been serving as the Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala since 2009. He is a former Under-Secretary General of the United Nations. However, he has been in news mostly for his outrageous vocabulary which can send even the best English gurus reach out for the dictionary.

On the occasion of his 65th birthday, we bring to you 10 words from the Tharoorian English along with their meaning.

1. Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia (noun)

Meaning: The fear of long words.

2. Floccinaucinihilipilification (noun)

Meaning: The action or habit of estimating something as worthless

3. Lalochezia (noun)

Meaning: Emotional relief gained by using indecent or vulgar language

4. Muliebrity (noun)

Meaning: Womanly qualities; womanliness

5. Gonzo (adjective)

Meaning: relating to or denoting journalism of an exaggerated, subjective, and fictionalized style

6. Kakistocracy (noun)

Meaning: Government by the least suitable or competent citizens of a state

7. Rodomontade (adjective)

Meaning: Boastful or inflated talk or behaviour

8. Parturient (adjective)

Meaning: (of a woman or female mammal) about to give birth; in labour.

9. Esurient (adjective)

Meaning: Hungry or greedy

10. Scripturient (adjective)

Meaning: Having a strong urge to write