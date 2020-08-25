The Shashi Tharoor dinner that resulted in the letter of dissent

Dissent within the Congress Party has been growing for almost a year. The dissent escalated after 23 senior Congress leaders wrote a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi seeking urgent organisational reforms.

The letter was also a point of discussion during the Congress Working Committee meeting. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the idea of writing such a letter germinated during a dinner hosted by Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor around five months ago.

As per the report, many who were a part of the dinner meeting have not signed the letter, which was sent on August 7. Prominent leaders who attended the dinner were P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram, Sachin Pilot, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mani Shankar Aiyar.

While Chidambaram and Pilot refrained from commenting on it, Abhishek Manu Singhvi confirmed his presence at the dinner. Singhvi told the leading daily that an informal discussion on the constructive issue of reforms within the party was held. But added that he was not informed about the formulation of the letter.