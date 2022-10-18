Rajasthan political temperature rising: Gehlot makes indirect attack on rival Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot | Photo Credit: PTI

Jaipur: One can feel the shivers of cold with the oncoming winters, but the political temperature is rising in Rajasthan. The time is nearing for the decision on the political turmoil in Rajasthan.

CM Ashok Gehlot has made an indirect attack on his rival Sachin Pilot by saying that youth might have the strength to work hard, but “there can’t be a substitute for experience.”

While on the other hand opposition BJP reached out to the Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly and demanded his clear decision on the resignations submitted by the Congress MLAs on September 25th as a rebel act against the party's high command who called a Congress Legislator Party (CLP) meeting to pass one line resolution authorizing party president to decide on the change on guard in the state.

In an interaction with the media after voting in the polls for the party’s top post on Monday, Gehlot advised young leaders and said “Be patient; your time will come when Congress will have good days. No one can stop. But the more you hurry, the more you will keep stumbling.”

He said that those who left Congress are opportunists. “Many leaders who acquired top posts and were even made Central ministers later revolted against the party because they were never trained rigorously,” said Gehlot.

He mentioned Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh and Jitin Prasada's names who have switched their loyalties to the BJP. “Such impatient young leaders are creating crises in the country's politics,” said Gehlot.

Notably, the process of the Congress party president election will be over on Wednesday with the counting and declaration of the name of the new party chief.

It is expected that after this the party high command will decide on the issues related to Rajasthan to end the conflict in the state unit of the party.

At this juncture, the statement made by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is being considered as a message to the party's high command to have faith in “experience” rather than in a young one.

In the meantime, Sachin Pilot kept calm and did not directly respond to CM Ashok Gehlot's remarks. In Delhi, Pilot said that every time we form the government, we lose in the next elections. But now we have taken a vow that together we will repeat the Congress government in 2023.

BJP reaches Speaker to decide on resignations of MLAs

In the meantime, the opposition BJP reached out to the Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly Dr CP Joshi on Tuesday and demanded a clear decision on the resignations of 90 Congress MLAs including some ministers. The leader of the opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said ‘the rules of the assembly have clear provisions on the resignations submitted by MLAs. The speaker should decide on this.’ The deputy leader of the opposition Rajendra Rathore said that ministers who submitted their resignations are doing transfers of government employees and holding meetings. ‘It indicates that their resignations are nothing but a Noutanki,’ said Rathore.

It is to mention here that around 90 Congress MLAs of CM Gehlot's faction had convened a parallel meeting and then submitted their resignations to Speaker Joshi on the evening of September 25th while Congress observers sent by party president Sonia Gandhi were waiting for them for the official CLP meeting at CM residence.