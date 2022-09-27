Fact-check: Did Sachin Pilot really say Gehlot shouldn't remain CM if he decides to contest Congress presidential polls?

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, Congress MLA Sachin Pilot has told the high command that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should not remain CM if he decides to contest for the party presidential polls and that it is his responsibility to bring MLAs together.

Responding the rumours, Pilot took to his verified Twitter handle and said, "Am afraid this is false news being reported."

The MLAs who were supporting Pilot for the CM's post earlier in the day arrived at his residence to discuss the political developments in the state. MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa has said, "The party's top leadership is restructuring the organisation for the 2023 elections here. Top leadership will decide (CM face)."

Gehlot loyalist and Minister PS Khachariyawas, while speaking to the media, said, "Observers shouldn't be upset this early, they should have waited for a while. We don't want to fight with our own people. If a senior leader like Dhariwal has raised issues then the party should pay heed to them," adding, "An atmosphere was created that the CM should be made as per 19 MLAs and not as per 102 MLAs. It's on Sonia Gandhi to decide on Ashok Gehlot's nomination (for Congress president)."

He also stated that disciplinary action should have been taken against Pilot and other MLAs who rebelled in 2020.

The AICC in-charge, Ajay Maken on Monday said that Sonia Gandhi has sought a written report on the matter. He said, "It is unfortunate that Rajasthan CLP meeting could not take place," further describing the actions of Gehlot’s loyalists as ‘undisciplined.’

Maken, taking a dig at Gehlot's camp for pushing for a conditional resolution, said that the act of calling a parallel meeting while a CLP meeting was already planned is 'prima facie indiscipline'.