MP: Kamal Nath To Virtually Join Congress Meet, Confirms Party In-Charge Jitendra Singh (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AICC general secretary and Congress' Madhya Pradesh in-charge Jitendra Singh reached Bhopal on Tuesday to keep up the party's momentum after speculations on Kamal Nath's exit shook the state leadership.

Speaking to the media at the PCC office on Tuesday, Singh said, "Those who don't believe in Congress ideology can walk out of the party. We have no place for such people in the party.

Singh has confirmed that Kamal Nath's son and MP Nakul Nath will contest the election from Chhindwara. He said that Kamal Nath will also join the meeting via Zoom call.

His statement comes after Kamal Nath reached Delhi on Saturday and rumours regarding his entry into the BJP intensified. It was said some MLAs might also join with him. All speculations came to an end on Sunday evening, when close aide of Nath, MLA Sajjan Singh Verma, confirmed that' Nath will remain in Congress’.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to Reach MP on March 2

Discussions regarding preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, scheduled for March 2, will be held in the meeting.

Singh and other party leaders will reach the state assembly along with Rajya Sabha candidate Ashok Singh to collect the certificate.

The election process for the Rajya Sabha election started on February 15. The five candidates for the Rajya Sabha election—four from the BJP and one from the Congress—filed their nominations.

The BJP nominated Umesh Nath, Maya Narolia, Banshilal Gurjar, and L Murugan, while Congress announced Ashok Singh for the Rajya Sabha.