World Photography Day 2020: Former cricketer and ace photographer Anil Kumble's 10 best wild-life captures

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble was known for his deceptive spin bowling, but did you know he is also an ace photographer?
When Kumble travelled to Srinagar for an under-17 tournament, his brother gave him a point-and-shoot camera to take along. "I guess the bug bit me then,” Kumble told HT.
On the occasion of World Photography Day, let us take a look at Anil Kumble's 10 best wild-life captures:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)