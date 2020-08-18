Photo

Updated on

World Photography Day 2020: 10 most iconic photos

By FPJ Web Desk

Photos: TIME and Glitzy World

It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words as it has the ability to capture the unspoken. It can also convey your feelings faster than words. As American photographer Aaron Siskind once said, "Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever… It remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything."

On the occasion of World Photography Day, let us take a look at the 10 most iconic photos:

The haunting photograph of Aylan Kurdi that became the face of the Syrian refugee crisis
Source: Sunday's Zaman
The fall of the Berlin Wall
Source: Emlii
Jawaharlal Nehru declares India's freedom
Source: Guruprasad's Portal
Nelson Mandela set free in 1990 after 27 years of imprisonment
Source: The Huffington Post
Buzz Aldrin on the moon
Source: TIME
Martin Luther King Jr. delivering his famous 'I have a dream' speech
Source: Emlii
Albert Einstein sticks out his tongue for a photograph on this 72nd birthday.
Source: CNN
Afghan Girl in a refugee camp.
Source: Glitzy World
The victory over Japan in Times Square
Source: TIME
Mahatma Gandhi and his spinning wheel
Source: : Iconic Photos

