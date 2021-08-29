'Without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya': President Kovind inaugurates Ramayana Conclave during 4-day trip to UP; see photos

President Ram Nath Kovind, on Sunday, visited the temple town of Ayodhya on Sunday and inaugurated Ramayana Conclave while also commending Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the campaign that has been launched by the Uttar Pradesh government to take Ramayana to common people through art and culture.

The President along with First Lady Savita Kovind and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, where they offered prayers.

They also offered prayers and planted a sapling at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

After offering prayers at Hanuman Garhi and Ram Temple, the President along with the First Lady left from Ayodhya to Lucknow by a special train. Earlier, the President reached Ayodhya by a special train from Lucknow. He was received by Governor Anandiben Patel and the Chief Minister on his arrival.

President Ram Nath Kovind is on a four-day UP visit from August 26. Yesterday, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday inaugurated the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 05:31 PM IST