e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Photo

Updated on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 05:31 PM IST

'Without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya': President Kovind inaugurates Ramayana Conclave during 4-day trip to UP; see photos

Karishma Jangid
President Ram Nath Kovind with UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurate Ramayana Conclave and laying foundation stone of various projects of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh at Ayodhya, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. | PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind with UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurate Ramayana Conclave and laying foundation stone of various projects of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh at Ayodhya, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. | PTI

Advertisement

President Ram Nath Kovind, on Sunday, visited the temple town of Ayodhya on Sunday and inaugurated Ramayana Conclave while also commending Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the campaign that has been launched by the Uttar Pradesh government to take Ramayana to common people through art and culture.

The President along with First Lady Savita Kovind and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, where they offered prayers.

They also offered prayers and planted a sapling at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

After offering prayers at Hanuman Garhi and Ram Temple, the President along with the First Lady left from Ayodhya to Lucknow by a special train. Earlier, the President reached Ayodhya by a special train from Lucknow. He was received by Governor Anandiben Patel and the Chief Minister on his arrival.

President Ram Nath Kovind is on a four-day UP visit from August 26. Yesterday, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday inaugurated the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

PTI

PTI

Advertisement

ANI

ANI

ANI

Advertisement

ANI

ANI

ANI

Advertisement

PTI

PTI

ANI

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.

ALSO READ

President Ram Nath Kovind lauds Uttar Pradesh govt's efforts to take 'Ramayana' to masses through...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 05:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal