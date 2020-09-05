Watch: Udaipur's lakes have been filled to the brim amid heavy rainfall

As the monsoon season continues, the city of lakes has seen water levels rise. The many lakes of Udaipur in Rajasthan have now been filled to the brim, as heavy rain lashes the western city.

In videos that were shared by The Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra, the otherwise calm lakes of the city can be seen lapping against the banks and water can be seen gushing through dams as it continues to rain.

Take a look: