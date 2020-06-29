Photo

By FPJ Web Desk

Watch: Pics and videos of Mumbai traffic shows life has returned to normal
On Monday, huge traffic jam was witnessed on both Western and Eastern Express Highways. This comes a day after Mumbai Police urged the city residents not to move beyond two-km radius of their homes.

The police have also warned that if vehicles found plying away from their local area without a valid reason will be compulsorily impounded. But, people seem to have hit the streets in their vehicles on the first day of the week.

Here are some pictures and videos:

Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Photo by Bhushan Koyande

