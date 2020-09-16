Watch: Pics and videos after road caved in Girgaon near Mumbai Metro 3 project work site

A portion of a road caved in Girgaon near Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) project site on Wednesday morning.

The mishap led to causing inconvenience to residents and motorists after vehicular traffic was shut. The road where the cave-in occurred is located near Krantinagar area of Girgaum. The entire stretch towards Gaiwadi have been eroded and has become dangerous, complain residents of the area. Meanwhile, traffic in the area has been diverted.

The Metro-3 project which is worth Rs 30,000 crore will connect Cuffe Parade business district in the extreme south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central with 26 underground and one at-grade station.

Here are some pictures: