Srinagar: Kashmiri media pays homage to late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui with a candlelight vigil; see photos

On Sunday evening, Kashmiri journalists gathered at the Kashmir Press Club in Srinagar to pay homage to the late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui.

Journalists paid tributes by holding a candlelight vigil, displaying photographs from his work, and offering prayers. Numerous photojournalists, and reporters from different local, national, and international publications attended the vigil to mourn Siddiqui's untimely death.

Siddiqui was killed by Taliban on Friday in Kandahar, Afghanistan. He was travelling with Afghan armed forces to report on the country’s internal security situation.

Siddiqui, Reuters' chief photographer in India, is well-known for winning the Pulitzer Prize in 2018. His reportage of the farmer’s protest, anti-CAA protests, the Delhi riots, the Rohingya refugee crisis and the second wave of COVID-19 was acclaimed nationally as well as globally.

Here's a look at how journalists in Kashmir bade farewell to Siddiqui.