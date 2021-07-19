Photo

Updated on

Srinagar: Kashmiri media pays homage to late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui with a candlelight vigil; see photos

By FPJ Web Desk

Candles are placed as a tribute by journalists next to the portrait of the late Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui inside the Kashmir Press Club in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on July 18, 2021.
On Sunday evening, Kashmiri journalists gathered at the Kashmir Press Club in Srinagar to pay homage to the late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui.

Journalists paid tributes by holding a candlelight vigil, displaying photographs from his work, and offering prayers. Numerous photojournalists, and reporters from different local, national, and international publications attended the vigil to mourn Siddiqui's untimely death.

Siddiqui was killed by Taliban on Friday in Kandahar, Afghanistan. He was travelling with Afghan armed forces to report on the country’s internal security situation.

Siddiqui, Reuters' chief photographer in India, is well-known for winning the Pulitzer Prize in 2018. His reportage of the farmer’s protest, anti-CAA protests, the Delhi riots, the Rohingya refugee crisis and the second wave of COVID-19 was acclaimed nationally as well as globally.

Here's a look at how journalists in Kashmir bade farewell to Siddiqui.

Candles are placed by journalists next to the portrait of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui as a tribute inside the Kashmir Press Club in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on July 18, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Photographs shot by Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui are displayed along with his portrait inside the Kashmir Press Club as journalists light candles to pay tribute to him in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on July 18, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Photographs shot by Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui are displayed as a tribute to him at the Kashmir Press Club in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on July 18, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Kashmiri press photographers hold a candle vigil in memory of Reuters' photojournalist Danish Siddiqui inside the Kashmir Press Club in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on July 18, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Candles are placed by journalists next to the portrait of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui as a tribute inside the Kashmir Press Club in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on July 18, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Journalists paid tributes to late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui by holding a candlelight vigil, displaying photographs from his work, and offering prayers at the Kashmir Press Club in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on July 18, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Photographs shot by Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui are displayed along with his portrait inside the Kashmir Press Club as journalists light candles to pay tribute to him in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on July 18, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed

