Photo

Updated on

South Africa violence: 72 killed in protests over jailing of ex-prez Zuma as looting and riots continue; see photos

By FPJ Web Desk

Suspected looters carry goods from the Game Warehouse in Durban on July 13, 2021.
Suspected looters carry goods from the Game Warehouse in Durban on July 13, 2021.
AFP

At least 72 people have been killed in South Africa after violence engulfed parts of the country following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma.

This includes 10 people killed in a stampede during looting on Monday night at a shopping centre in Soweto, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The BBC has also filmed a baby being thrown from a building in Durban that was on fire after ground-floor shops were looted.

South African police said in a statement that they had identified 12 people suspected of provoking the riots, and that a total of 1,234 people had been arrested.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called it some of the worst violence witnessed in South Africa since the 1990s, before the end of apartheid, with fires set, highways blocked and businesses and warehouses looted in major cities and small towns in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces.

Ministers have warned that if looting continues, there is a risk areas could run out of basic food supplies soon - but have ruled out declaring a state of emergency.

More than 200 shopping malls had been looted by Monday afternoon, the media reported.

Several shopping centres in Soweto - South Africa's largest township which was once home to Nelson Mandela - have been completely ransacked, with ATMs broken into, restaurants, stores selling alcohol and clothing shops all left in tatters.

Soldiers working with the police managed to catch a few rioters; in total almost 800 have been arrested, but law enforcement remains heavily outnumbered.

Suspected looters carry goods from the Game Warehouse in Durban on July 13, 2021.
Suspected looters carry goods from the Game Warehouse in Durban on July 13, 2021.
AFP
The owner of a shop (R) in Bara Mall beats suspected looters in Soweto on July 13, 2021.
The owner of a shop (R) in Bara Mall beats suspected looters in Soweto on July 13, 2021.
AFP
Suspected looters are pinned to the ground by an armed private security officer looking for looters, inside a flooded mall in Vosloorus, on July 13, 2021.
Suspected looters are pinned to the ground by an armed private security officer looking for looters, inside a flooded mall in Vosloorus, on July 13, 2021.
AFP
Disgruntled residents throw rocks as they confront police officers at the entrance of a partially looted mall in Vosloorus, on July 13, 2021.
Disgruntled residents throw rocks as they confront police officers at the entrance of a partially looted mall in Vosloorus, on July 13, 2021.
AFP
Durban: Children are evacuated from a burning building in downtown Durban, South Africa, Tuesday July 13, 2021, as ongoing violence continues.
Durban: Children are evacuated from a burning building in downtown Durban, South Africa, Tuesday July 13, 2021, as ongoing violence continues.
AFP
A suspected looter who was allegedly wounded by rubber bullets shot by Jabulani Mall security personnel lies on the ground in Soweto on the outskirts of Johannesburg on July 13, 2021.
A suspected looter who was allegedly wounded by rubber bullets shot by Jabulani Mall security personnel lies on the ground in Soweto on the outskirts of Johannesburg on July 13, 2021.
AFP
A man detaining for looting tries to hide a six-pack of beers in a bag while gathering with other people suspected of looting in a mall in Vosloorus, on July 13, 2021.
A man detaining for looting tries to hide a six-pack of beers in a bag while gathering with other people suspected of looting in a mall in Vosloorus, on July 13, 2021.
AFP
A South Africa Police Service (SAPS) officer aims his rifle at a in incoming minivan bringing it to a stop in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, on July 12, 2021 during clashes with residents of the Wolhuter Mens Hostel.
A South Africa Police Service (SAPS) officer aims his rifle at a in incoming minivan bringing it to a stop in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, on July 12, 2021 during clashes with residents of the Wolhuter Mens Hostel.
AFP
A South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier stands in front of a looted shop in Soweto on July 13, 2020.
A South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier stands in front of a looted shop in Soweto on July 13, 2020.
AFP
A South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier detains a suspected looter at Jabulani Mall in Soweto on July 13, 2021.
A South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier detains a suspected looter at Jabulani Mall in Soweto on July 13, 2021.
AFP
South African firefighters (R) look on as suspected looters walk outside a vandalised mall in Vosloorus, on the outskirts of Johannesburg, on July 14, 2021.
South African firefighters (R) look on as suspected looters walk outside a vandalised mall in Vosloorus, on the outskirts of Johannesburg, on July 14, 2021.
AFP
Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer carries his firearm while searching for looters at the Bara Mall in Soweto on the outskirts of Johannesburg on July 13, 2021
Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer carries his firearm while searching for looters at the Bara Mall in Soweto on the outskirts of Johannesburg on July 13, 2021
AFP
South Africa police officers inspect the damages at a looted mall in Vosloorus, on July 13, 2021.
South Africa police officers inspect the damages at a looted mall in Vosloorus, on July 13, 2021.
AFP
Suspected looters, rounded up by the South Africa police Services (SAPS) and local private security officers lean against a wall after being caught red handed and detained in Vosloorus, on July 13, 2021.
Suspected looters, rounded up by the South Africa police Services (SAPS) and local private security officers lean against a wall after being caught red handed and detained in Vosloorus, on July 13, 2021.
AFP
A South African firefighter (L) motions towards the body of a man believed to have been killed overnight at the scene of a looted mall in Vosloorus on the outskirts of Johannesburg on July 14, 2021.
A South African firefighter (L) motions towards the body of a man believed to have been killed overnight at the scene of a looted mall in Vosloorus on the outskirts of Johannesburg on July 14, 2021.
AFP
Locals use brooms while volunteering to clean the Diepkloof Square following looting and vandalism in Soweto, Johannesburg on July 14, 2021.
Locals use brooms while volunteering to clean the Diepkloof Square following looting and vandalism in Soweto, Johannesburg on July 14, 2021.
AFP
Residents of Soweto buy bread from a truck as shops and malls in Soweto are looted and closed for business on July 14, 2021.
Residents of Soweto buy bread from a truck as shops and malls in Soweto are looted and closed for business on July 14, 2021.
AFP
People queue to buy bread from trucks who provide food as shops and mall are looted and closed for business in Soweto, on July 14, 2020.
People queue to buy bread from trucks who provide food as shops and mall are looted and closed for business in Soweto, on July 14, 2020.
AFP

With inputs from IANS.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in