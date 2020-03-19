Social Distancing in Pictures: How the world is coping post coronavirus outbreak

The number of confirmed cases and deaths due to coronavirus are on the rise across the world. Millions around the world are heeding the extraordinary pleas for keeping social distance to combat the coronavirus by avoiding landmarks, resorts and other large gathering places.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the new rules of engagement call for maintaining a gap of one to two metres (or three to six feet) to prevent possible exposure when an infected individual coughs or speaks.

Social distancing practices are changes in behaviour that can help stop the spread of infections. These often include curtailing social contact, work and schooling among seemingly healthy individuals, with a view to delaying transmission and reducing the size of an outbreak.

The illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most of those infected, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or people with existing health problems. Here are some pictures from around the world on how people are maintaining social distance to combat the coronavirus.