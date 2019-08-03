Photo

See Pictures: Heavy rains in Mumbai turn Maximum city into Paani-pat

High tidal waves strike on the houses at Bandra, in Mumbai
Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and adjoining suburbs today, leading to water-logging in several areas, which affected normal life. "Overnight heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas has led to water-logging at some places, which has affected the flow of traffic, especially in parts of Malad, Andheri and Dahisar," a senior official of the said.

As per the fire station-wise rainfall recorded by the BMC in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, Dindoshi received 50 mm rainfall, followed by Kandivali (41 mm), Malad (36 mm), Chincholi (34 mm), Goregaon (33 mm), Bhandup (31 mm), Borivali (29 mm), Malwani (26 mm), Mulund (20 mm), Vikhroli (11 mm) and Kurla (9 mm).

People sitting on a car on a flooded road after heavy rainfall at Sion in Mumbai
People wait for their train at flooded Sion Railway Station after heavy rainfall in Mumbai
People walk on a flooded road after heavy rainfall at Nala Sopara in Mumbai
A wall collapsed on shanties due to heavy rains at Malad in Mumbai
Cars passing during heavy rains in Mumbai
Pedestrians trying to cross an intersection during incessant rain at the Elphinstone area in Mumbai
Kids enjoying during heavy rains at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai
Vehicles pass on the waterlogged road after heavy rain at King Circle
Vehicles move on flooded Western Express highway after heavy rainfall near Bandra
Waterlogging in Malad area of Mumbai due to incessant rainfall in the region
A general view of High Tide at Bandra in Mumbai
Cyclone Vayu brings heavy rains and strong winds to Mumbai
