Ramzan In Mumbai 2024: The Iftar-Buzz At Mohammad Ali Road And Minara Masjid, A Visual Byte

The Mohammad Ali Road is famous for its daily iftar festivities during the holy month of Ramzan. From decorated food stalls to Maghrib prayers, the buzz around the mosque area is a visual and spiritual treat for your eyes.

The peak time of the day opens up with bundles of excitement, blessings, decorated colourful 'dastarkhawants' and humanitarian inclusivity to eat together and worship the Almighty Allah.

Amid the jampacked and chaotic streets of Minara Masjid, the Chai-walla is super busy packing tea sachets for rozedars.

This watermelon seller has a tiny paradise of taste and fragrance to drench the soul after long fasting hours.

While the banana seller is ready to add some green to colourful palette of hope, joy, and prayers,.

The pakoda walla hails with a big smile because he works at the forefront of national pakoda-rozgar. Is it the secret of his happiness? Seriously?

A little hijabi girl with a bundle of things for the kitchen kingdom of her mother. Nobody knows the treasure keys to her portable, dark blue planet. What a joy!

A paradnasheen is looking forward to Maghrib prayers because only the Almighty can gauge the depth of her heart.

Finally, the 'Imam' embarked on the dua-annotations to replicate humane teachings and address the amassed servants of the Almighty.

People joined the divine stream to blend their personal duaz with collective appeal. Nothing is impossible, indeed, and prayers are the best remedy for ringing delicate alarms of positivity.

The reciting rituals with dreams, aspirations, and flickering good-vibes spread and gleam in between the modest pauses.

The circle of togetherness, because unity and inclusivity are the very first steps to reinforcing the key values of humanity and hope.

Colourful glasses perfectly pair with the vibrant 'Thal' and various round marble white caps of honour and devotion.

A zoomed-in fantasy of the crunchy-crispy and spicy pakodas to gobble down the worries and cherish the sweet season of faith in the supreme power.

(Photographs: Mariyam Usmani)