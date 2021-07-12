Puri Rath Yatra 2021: Celebrations held at Jagannath temple amid COVID-19 curfew, no devotees for second year in a row; see pics

Amid the Covid-19 restrictions Rath Yatra 2021 began on Monday at the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha. Lord Jagannath and his siblings were placed in their chariots after performing 'pahandi' rituals. With chants of "Hari Bol" and "Jai Jagannath" the three deities -- Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra -- came down from the 'Ratna Simhasan' and boarded the chariots for the annual sojourn.

The 'Pahandi Bije' was started with Lord Balabhadra, followed by Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath. Servitors escorted the idols of the deities from 'Ratna Simhasan' to their chariots -- Taladhwaja, Darpadalana and Nandighosa -- in a ceremonial procession. The 'Pahandi Bije' ritual was completed before schedule.

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha performed 'Chhera pahara', the ceremony in which he sweeps all chariots, one after another. The chariot pulling also began with Lord Balabhadra's Taladhwaja.

Take a look at these pictures: