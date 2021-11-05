'Principles of Adi Shankaracharya still applicable': PM Modi unveils statue at Kedarnath, offers prayers; see photos and video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Before the inauguration, the Prime Minister offered prayers and performed 'aarti' at the ancient temple. He paid obeisance to Lord Shiva and undertook circumambulation of the Kedarnath shrine after offering prayers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the principles of Adi Shankaracharya are still applicable today. He pointed out that Indian philosophy talks about human welfare, sees life in a holistic manner and Adi Shankaracharya worked to make society aware of this truth.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 12-feet statue of Guru Shankaracharya during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates infrastructure projects during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering prayers at Kedarnath Temple, in Uttarakhand. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. | PTI

(By agencies)

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 05:04 PM IST