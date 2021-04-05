PHOTOS: Night of violence in Northern Ireland's Belfast as tension rises over post-Brexit issues

The disturbance in the Loyalist area north of Belfast, where petrol bombs were thrown and cars were set alight, follows a night of violence in the Northern Ireland capital in which police officers were injured prompting calls for calm. It is thought rising discontent among unionist pro-British factions in Northern Ireland over arrangements aimed at preserving a fragile peace in the territory by preventing a hard border with EU member Ireland is fueling anger. Tension has also been stoked this week by a decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fein party members who attended the funeral in June of Irish Republican Army figure Bobby Storey in blatant violation of of Covid-19 guidelines.