PHOTOS: Night of violence in Northern Ireland's Belfast as tension rises over post-Brexit issues

By AFP

A police officer walks behind a police vehicle with flames leaping up the rear after violence broke out in Newtownabbey, north of Belfast, in Northern Ireland on April 3, 2021
The disturbance in the Loyalist area north of Belfast, where petrol bombs were thrown and cars were set alight, follows a night of violence in the Northern Ireland capital in which police officers were injured prompting calls for calm. It is thought rising discontent among unionist pro-British factions in Northern Ireland over arrangements aimed at preserving a fragile peace in the territory by preventing a hard border with EU member Ireland is fueling anger. Tension has also been stoked this week by a decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fein party members who attended the funeral in June of Irish Republican Army figure Bobby Storey in blatant violation of of Covid-19 guidelines.

A boy stands and looks on as flames and smoke rises behind him at the scene of violence in Newtownabbey, north of Belfast, in Northern Ireland on April 3, 2021.
Police vehicles are positioned at the scene of violence in Newtownabbey, north of Belfast, in Northern Ireland on April 3, 2021.
A burnt out car and flames are seen at the scene of violence in Newtownabbey, north of Belfast, in Northern Ireland on April 3, 2021.
Flames are seen at the rear of a police vehicle after violence broke out in Newtownabbey, north of Belfast, in Northern Ireland on April 3, 2021
A police officer walks behind a police vehicle with flames leaping up the rear after violence broke out in Newtownabbey, north of Belfast, in Northern Ireland on April 3, 2021
