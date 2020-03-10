Photos: Kareena, Taimur, Jacqueline and other celebs step out for Holi 2020 celebrations

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan were spotted in Mumbai, outside their Bandra residence as the Pataudis stepped out for Holi 2020 celebrations.
The 'Good Newwz' actress donned a white, cotton salwar suit and paired it with bronze Kolhapuris. The actress wore a bright red lipstick and tied her in a mess bun. Meanwhile, Tim Tim was spotted in his usual t-shirt and a pair of shorts. 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor Saif Ali Khan also kept it casual in a blue t-shirt and bright orange shorts.
Check out the pics here:
Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently dropped her music video 'Mere Agne Mein' attended Zoom's annual Holi bash. The 'Drive' actress was a vision in white as she looked ethereal in a lehenga. Jacqueline channeled her inner princess as she turned and swirled for the cameras.
Actress Mandana Karimi, Amyra Dastur, DJ Nucleya, Amol Parashar were among the other who attended Zoom's Hli 2020 bash.
Annu Malik stepped out with daughter Ada for a party in Juhu and television actors Anjum Fariq amd Abhilesh Kumar were also spotted at the same bash.
