Photo

Updated on

Paparazzi Files: Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and others captured by shutterbugs

By FPJ Web Desk

Saif was clicked at the airport, while his daughter Sara was snapped at an advertisement shoot at Pali Hill in Bandra.

Paparazzi Files: Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and others captured by shutterbugs
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Sonali Bendre, Malaika Arora and others were spotted by the paparazzi on Thursday.

Saif was clicked at the airport, while his daughter Sara was snapped at an advertisement shoot at Pali Hill in Bandra. Malaika Arora was spotted at two places in the day- firstly at a salon in Khar and later at DIVA Yoga.

Rajkummar Rao was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Juhu, while the newcomer Alaya F was clicked at Juhu Church.

Paparazzi snapped Janhvi Kapoor at her pilates class, while Farhan Akhtar and Paresh Rawal were spotted at the shoot of his upcoming film Toofan in Bandra.

Alaya F at Juhu Church
Alaya F at Juhu Church
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Farhan akhtar shoot's for his upcoming film Toofan in Bandra
Farhan akhtar shoot's for his upcoming film Toofan in Bandra
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Emraan Hashmi with his wife at the airport
Emraan Hashmi with his wife at the airport
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Janhvi Kapoor snapped at pilates class
Janhvi Kapoor snapped at pilates class
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Aditi Rao Hydari snapped at clinic in Juhu
Aditi Rao Hydari snapped at clinic in Juhu
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rajkummar rao snapped at Sanjay leela Bansali's office in Juhu
Rajkummar rao snapped at Sanjay leela Bansali's office in Juhu
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rashmi Desai at Bombay Adda
Rashmi Desai at Bombay Adda
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Saif Ali Khan sported at airport
Saif Ali Khan sported at airport
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Malaika Arora at Salon in Khar
Malaika Arora at Salon in Khar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Malika Arora spotted at DIVA Yoga
Malika Arora spotted at DIVA Yoga
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Nushrat Bharucha, joins State Govt Of Victoria,Australia and H&amp;H Group, to announce the launch of Swisse Welness in India
Nushrat Bharucha, joins State Govt Of Victoria,Australia and H&H Group, to announce the launch of Swisse Welness in India
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Paresh Rawal shoots for his upcoming film Toofan in Bandra
Paresh Rawal shoots for his upcoming film Toofan in Bandra
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rekha
Rekha
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rhea Chakraborty spotted at gym
Rhea Chakraborty spotted at gym
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sara Ali Khan at ad shoot
Sara Ali Khan at ad shoot
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shanaya Kapoor snap in Juhu
Shanaya Kapoor snap in Juhu
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sonali bendre spotted at Sequel in bandra
Sonali bendre spotted at Sequel in bandra
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Suzanne Khan at Kromakay salon in juhu
Suzanne Khan at Kromakay salon in juhu
Photo by Viral Bhayani

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in