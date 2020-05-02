Mumbai: Fire breaks out at popular Ganpati idol maker Vijay Khatu's godown in Chinchpokli

A minor fire broke out in popular Ganpati idol maker Vijay Khatu's godown in Mumbai's Chinchpokli.

Fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, wooden furniture, steel furniture, Ganesh idol making fibre frames, raw material, oil, washing machine, clothes, chairs, Ganesh idols, wooden base, scrap material, mattress, cement sheet, tarpuline sheet etc. of a ground floor temporary structure and branches and stem of adjoining tree.

Fire was extinguished by firemen using three fire fighting jets.

Here are the pictures: