Mumbai: BMC starts drive-in COVID-19 vaccination in Kandivali's Growel's 101 mall; see pics

In an attempt to expedite Mumbai’s vaccination drive, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier in the month of May had opened its first drive-in vaccination facility in Dadar West. Later, the civic body opened more drive-in vaccination centres to help senior citizens and specially-abled people to get their Covid-19 vaccines while sitting in a vehicle and without standing in a queue. The decision was taken after people demanded for more such drive-in centres for senior citizens after overcrowding was reported at several walk-in facilities.
Today another drive in COVID-19 vaccination centre opened in Kandivli. A drive-in vaccination facility opened at Growels Mall in Kandivali. Here's a look from day one of the drive in vaccination centre:
After the success of the first drive-in vaccination centre that was set up at Dadar at the beginning of May month, the BMC chief had directed all the zonal deputy municipal commissioners to set up one such drive-in vaccination centre in each administrative zones across the city within 24 hours. Later, three more such facilities opened with one being at the elite Willingdon Sports Club in Tardeo from May 8, while other two are at Worli's National Sports Club of India (NSCI) parking lot and Andheri Sports complex.
A day after Cyclone Tauktae brushed past Mumbai, leading to heavy rains and strong winds, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) resumed COVID-19 vaccination at its 150 centres on Tuesday (May 18). The drive was, however, chaotic at a few centres due to shortage of vaccine and power cut.
Earlier, the vaccination drive was suspended for three days on account of the cyclone Tauktae warning.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)