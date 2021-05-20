Mumbai: BMC starts drive-in COVID-19 vaccination in Kandivali's Growel's 101 mall; see pics

After the success of the first drive-in vaccination centre that was set up at Dadar at the beginning of May month, the BMC chief had directed all the zonal deputy municipal commissioners to set up one such drive-in vaccination centre in each administrative zones across the city within 24 hours. Later, three more such facilities opened with one being at the elite Willingdon Sports Club in Tardeo from May 8, while other two are at Worli's National Sports Club of India (NSCI) parking lot and Andheri Sports complex.

A day after Cyclone Tauktae brushed past Mumbai, leading to heavy rains and strong winds, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) resumed COVID-19 vaccination at its 150 centres on Tuesday (May 18). The drive was, however, chaotic at a few centres due to shortage of vaccine and power cut.

Earlier, the vaccination drive was suspended for three days on account of the cyclone Tauktae warning.