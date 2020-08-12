Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Jaipur Police's all-woman 'Nirbhaya Squad' creates COVID-19 awareness; see pics

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the ‘Nirbhaya Squad’ took to the streets of Jaipur in an attempt to create awareness about COVID-19. The all-women team of the Jaipur Police took out a parade, urging people to wear masks and take other necessary precautions against the virus.
While many carried placards bearing messages, two people were decked out as Krishna and Radha and enacted a short skit on the road. Both the performers wore masks.
From social distancing and wearing masks to a reminder to wash hands with soap -- the placards bore many significant messages.
Take a look at some of the photos and videos:
