Inside pictures: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's 35th birthday celebrations

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently has travelled to Mumbai to spend her birthday with her family. On Tuesday, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress ringed into her 35th birthday with husband Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea Kapoor. Sonam and Rhea shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram and gave fans a sneak peek into Sonam's intimate birthday bash.

In the pictures and videos, their house can be seen decorated with birthday balloons and flowers. Sonam is seen happily blowing the candles and flashing her million dollar smile as she poses for the picture.

Check out the pictures here: