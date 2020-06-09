Inside pictures: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's 35th birthday celebrations

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently has travelled to Mumbai to spend her birthday with her family. On Tuesday, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress ringed into her 35th birthday with husband Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea Kapoor. Sonam and Rhea shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram and gave fans a sneak peek into Sonam's intimate birthday bash.
In the pictures and videos, their house can be seen decorated with birthday balloons and flowers. Sonam is seen happily blowing the candles and flashing her million dollar smile as she poses for the picture.
Check out the pictures here:
Sonam also took to Instagram to thank her doting husband for making her birthday special. She wrote, "The best best husband in the world , who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you."
'Malang' actor Anil Kapoor, who presumably wasn't a part of Sonam's birthday bash, took to Instagram to wish his daughter. Sharing some stunning throwback pictures, he wrote, "To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! Love You, Always!"
After spending two months of lockdown at her in-laws' place in Delhi, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had travelled to Mumbai a day before her birthday. The actress, along with her husband Anand Ahuja, had shared a few pictures and videos that showed Sonam spending time with her sister Rhea Kapoor at home.
"Back with my main. Thank you my incredible husband," Sonam captioned the picture, in which she was seen posing with Rhea.
A day ago, the actress hinted that she will be flying out soon.
"All my bags are packed and I'm ready to go..... somewhere.. anywhere .. I miss travelling," Sonam wrote.
Last month, Sonam and Anand celebrated their wedding anniversary at their home in Delhi.