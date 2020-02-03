Inside pictures from Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2020

Touted as India’s biggest cultural street festival, Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) is back with a bang. KGAF celebrates art and culture, across various forms and communities including design, cinema, theatre, dance and much more. The festival that took off on February 1 and will be running a riot of workshops decked around art instalments will run for nine days nonstop.

Festival Coordinator for this year, Nicole Mody said that while there is no overall common theme for the festival and each section has chosen their own theme to display their work, they all fit together beautifully under the umbrella of unity in diversity.