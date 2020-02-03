Inside pictures from Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2020

Touted as India’s biggest cultural street festival, Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) is back with a bang. KGAF celebrates art and culture, across various forms and communities including design, cinema, theatre, dance and much more. The festival that took off on February 1 and will be running a riot of workshops decked around art instalments will run for nine days nonstop.
Festival Coordinator for this year, Nicole Mody said that while there is no overall common theme for the festival and each section has chosen their own theme to display their work, they all fit together beautifully under the umbrella of unity in diversity.
Apart from being a complete visual treat for the attendees, KGAF aims to preserve and refurbish the heritage arts district of Mumbai. Year after year, small scale entrepreneurs and local artisans have showcased their creativity through clothes, bags, shoes, home décor items and more. The stalls section provides a platform for lesser known Indian arts and crafts to shine. Many NGOs also come in collaboration to provide exposure to the traditional Indian crafts.
